Keaston Jackson was visibly emotional after a tense basketball game during his time at CCHS, and then-athletic director A.C. Willis stepped in to help comfort him. The photo offers a glimpse into Jackson’s competitiveness, one of several characteristics being remembered after he died in an ATV accident on Wednesday night.

NEWPORT — There are numerous photos of Keaston Jackson being looked upon with bittersweet feelings this weekend following the ATV accident in which he died on Wednesday night.

One of them shows A.C. Willis — now the principal, then the athletic director for Cocke County High School — putting his arm around Jackson after he fouled out during a basketball game.

