NEWPORT—A familiar face will walk the opposing sideline of Headrick Field on Friday night.
Week 10 of the the high school football season brings former Cocke County High football coach Caleb Slover back to Larry Williams Stadium for the first time since he departed the program ahead of the 2019 season.
In his return, it will be one of the more important matchups of the season for both Cocke County (2-6, 1-3 Region 1-5A) and Morristown East (4-3, 2-2 Region 1-5A), as each faces a must-win scenario to punch their ticket to the postseason on Friday (KICKOFF: 7:30 p.m., RADIO: 97.9 FM, 1270 AM WLIK).
“We’ve got two games left with a possibility to still make the playoffs,” CCHS coach Scotty Dykes said. “We’ve got to find our level of desire this week. The winner of this week’s game has the inside track to the postseason. Whoever wants it the most is probably going to win this game.”
With two weeks left in the season, both CCHS and the Hurricanes are in position, vying for the fourth and final spot for the playoffs out of Region 1-5A.
Morristown East bolstered its chances last week with a 49-43 victory over Volunteer. A win on Friday would solidify a postseason berth for the ‘Canes with a week in the regular season left.
Cocke County’s path to the postseason is more difficult, but just as clear cut. Winning their next two games is the only way to guarantee a spot in the playoffs.
“It’s a double-edged sword for us,” Dykes said. “We don’t want to put any added pressure on our guys, but at the same time making the playoffs has been our goal all year. They should know that, and we’ve got to get to that point to where we want to run toward having the pressure of making the playoffs on us.”
Cocke County’s defense will face one of the most explosive offenses it’s seen all year on Friday.
The ‘Canes enter come into this week averaging over 31 points per game, and have scored 105 points in their last two outings.
“There’s going to be a ton of pressure on our defense, this week,” Dykes said. “(Morristown East) has probably connected on more deep balls in what little film I’ve watched of them than I’ve seen anyone else hit on all season.
“They’ve got tremendous talent on offense. It’s on us to go out and read our assignment, and execute the way we know how to on defense.”
Leading Morristown East’s offense is senior quarterback, and four-year starter Cole Henson.
Henson’s performance in his final season with East has been nothing short of remarkable. The senior has thrown for 1,597 yards and 22 touchdowns, completing nearly 68% of his throws and has just one interception through seven games in 2020.
“He’s had a fantastic season,” Dykes said. “Very good player. He reminds me of Doug Flutie with the way he’s able to extend plays with his scrambling ability. He’s got some talented weapons he can choose from and knows how to utilize them.”
Having a trio of reliable targets has helped Henson push the Hurricanes’ aerial attack forward in Slover’s second year with the program.
Their offense has three receivers that each have over 380 yards receiving, and at least 20 receptions apiece this season.
Micah Simpson leads that talented group of receivers with 627 yards receiving and 11 touchdowns on 23 receptions. As the ‘Canes most productive target, limiting his touches will be essential.
“He’s a guy that’s got a touchdown nearly every other reception,” Dykes said. “I think he scored nearly all of his touchdowns in the two films I’ve watched. Every time you look up he seems to be in the end zone. We have to know where he is at all times.”
Keying on Simpson, alone, won’t be an option for Cocke County’s secondary, though. Shaffer Harvill and Trevor Malone have proven just as capable to haul in targets from their veteran QB.
Harvill leads the team in receptions with 34 grabs, and has amassed 418 yards receiving and five touchdowns this season. Malone is second on the team in receptions with 25 of them, and has 384 yards receiving for four touchdowns.
“This team is going to score some points,” Dykes said. “We’ve got to be willing to get involved in a shootout with them, at times.”
True to the offensive identity he built while at Cocke County, Slover’s offense at Morristown East also carries a successful ground attack.
Ethan Ledford serves as the Hurricanes’ leading rusher this season. He’s amassed 693 yards and four touchdowns on the ground in seven games this season. He enters Friday’s matchup averaging 6.1 yards per carry.
“Between (Henson and Ledford) they have an underrated run game,” Dykes said. “They do a great job on the ground. There are going to be times where we’ll have to just pick our poison and hope to get lucky at times.”
While East’s offense is designed to put up points, the program’s defense has also been suspect to giving up points, and in bulk throughout the 2020 season.
Morristown East has allowed an average of 30.4 points per game this season, allowing opponents to score 28 or more points in five of their seven outings in 2020.
“You want to look at the stats and think this is an opportunity for us to have some success,” Dykes said. “In reality, we can’t rely on what they do to make us successful. We have to go out and execute, and find confidence within ourselves to be productive on offense.”
The ‘Canes’ defense has been most vulnerable on the ground, this season. They’ve given up an average of nearly 240 yards rushing per game.
That serves as good news for a CCHS offense that has struggled most of the season to establish a ground game.
“It would be a huge benefit for us to come out and establish the run game,” Dykes said. “Not just to help our offense, but our defense as well. If we could make this a game of game control and keep their offense off the field, while putting points up while we’re doing it, that would obviously work more in our favor.”
The Big Red averages just 85 yards rushing per game, and 3.1 yards per rush through eight games this season. There’s potential for both numbers to see a bump on Friday, as the ‘Canes are currently giving up 6.5 yards per rush.
Since week five, Cocke County’s run game has received a boost from senior Cameron McLain.
With packages built around his ability to push the ball forward, McLain has become the team’s leading rusher and currently averages over 10 yards per carry in his work through the last four games for the Fighting Cocks.
While winning on the ground will be pivotal to Cocke County’s success this week, keeping the Morristown East defense off-balance with Baylor Baxter and the passing game will be just as key.
Although East’s defense is only allowing 115 yards per game through the air, it’ll be important for the CCHS offense to keep the secondary honest and not allow it to come up in run support.
“Coming into this week, we haven’t been consistent on the ground or through the air,” Dykes said. “It’s important for us to find something we can hit on to keep the ball moving in this game.”
