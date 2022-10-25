NEWPORT — On Friday night, 14 Cocke County football seniors will buckle their red and black helmets for the final time.
This group is a special one for head coach Scotty Dykes, as he has watched these players go from freshmen to seniors in his four years at the helm.
“It’s been really special to watch them,” said Dykes. “As a head coach, they’re the first group I’ve had like that. I’ll always hold a special place in my heart for them. I’d do anything for this group.”
“They’re a very tight group,” added Dykes, who noted that the players have been together “through thick and thin.”
Rarely, though, has the latter phrase been tested so harshly for high school football players as it has for these CCHS seniors.
Not only have they huddled together through wins and losses on the field. They have done the same at a funeral, coming together after losing the parent of one of their own.
But that togetherness isn’t shocking for Cocke County.
“That’s always been how it is,” said Jameszina Rucker. “Them’s our boys. When you’ve got family, you know they’re going to rally around you and take the pain from you.”
And this season, for one standout athlete, the rest of Cocke County’s seniors have done exactly that.
Never known anything different
Brazen Stewart has never been old enough to know a life without his father being sick.
When Brazen was five months old, his dad, Barry Stewart, was diagnosed with a brain tumor.
Rucker, Brazen’s mom and Barry’s wife of 16 years, mentioned that Barry had surgery for the issue in 2012.
“Five to six years later, he had surgery for the second time,” she added. “And that was when they told us then that he couldn’t get it removed again.”
So, they switched to chemo and had MRIs done every three months.
“But then,“ said Rucker, “it kept progressing.”
Last November, things took a drastic turn.
“He lost mobility in the right side of his body,” said Rucker. “And by January or February, he couldn’t hardly talk to you.”
The family had to be very attentive to understand what he said, with Rucker saying that “some days were better than others.”
All of them, though, were hard.
“Just one day at a time,” said Rucker. “That’s all we could take.”
On Monday, September 5, 2022, Barry Stewart passed away. He was 46 years old.
The next week, the team came to the funeral, with four of Brazen’s teammates — Baxter, Lakkin France, Kendrick White and Kingston Davis — serving as pallbearers.
“Barry loved those boys,” Rucker summarized.
But two days before the service, Cocke County was set to play Seymour in a pivotal region game.
Dykes reached out to Brazen, telling him he didn’t have to play and that the team would be there to support him on Sunday.
“And I remember the exact words he wrote back,” said Dykes. “He said, ‘Coach, I need to be with this family.’”
Friends from an early age
Baylor Baxter can still recall when he met Brazen Stewart.
The pair first united in third grade, joining forces to play travel basketball.
Even then, Baxter could see the passion that Barry Stewart held for his son’s athletic pursuits.
“Me and Brazen have been together our whole lives,” said Baxter. “I remember in travel ball, Barry would be on the court arguing over calls for us.
“He was just that dad that wanted his best for his son.”
The same remained through middle and high school, as Barry — who played for Cocke County in the early 1990s — watched as best he could, despite his condition.
“He was glad to see Brazen following in his footsteps,” said Rucker.
Meanwhile, Brazen and Baylor stayed together over the years, becoming even closer through middle and high school.
That chemistry has developed on the field, as Baxter is prone to scramble and find his favorite receiver: No. 3.
So last November, when Barry lost his mobility, the impact had a ripple effect for Baxter, as well as the rest of Cocke County’s football team.
“When that happened, it really hit us hard,” said Baxter. “Because Barry’s always been there for us and coached for everybody.”
When Barry passed away, the news hit even harder.
“Brazen texted us the day he died and said, ‘I’m going to need y’all,’” said Baxter. “And it sank in that it was reality. So I knew I needed to be there for him even more.”
Stewart reciprocated the affection, saying, “I love them for that,” when asked about his teammates checking in on him.
But when Brazen confirmed that he would play, the decision was not surprising to those who know him best.
“That’s just the type of person he is,” said Teycien Massengill, Stewart’s cousin and another CCHS senior.
Playing through the pain
Rucker, a first-grade teacher at Edgemont, was blunt when asked if she ever had her son in a class.
“Oh Lord, no!“ she said with a laugh. “Everybody loved him, though. That’s what I’ve always told him — to put a smile on your face and keep on.”
Brazen did.
He needed an outlet, though, after watching his father suffer. And sports became the answer.
Football, basketball, track — didn’t matter.
“It lets me throw out all the anger I have,” said Brazen. “Just given me a family.”
Still, not even that bitterness was enough to urge Stewart to play defense in football.
Throughout his high school career at Cocke County, Stewart has strictly played offense — until this season.
“It was a situation where we felt like he could be good in the secondary for us, and we wanted to have the best 11 we could out there,” said Dykes.
So Dykes challenged Brazen to step up.
But it was not until that Seymour game that the results truly began to show.
“When Coach Dykes told Brazen he didn’t have to come play, I figured Brazen would because he’d want to do it for his dad,” said Baxter. “And he’d want to do it for the team. So before we ran out, I said, ‘3, let’s go do this for him.’“
Leading up to the game, Stewart knelt to pray with CCHS assistant Ben James — a tradition they have prior to every kickoff.
As her son sat on a knee, Rucker noticed a golden ray of sunlight that cast its glow across Stewart and the CCHS sideline.
“I just thought, ‘That’s Barry sitting on his shoulder, telling him to play on,’” Rucker said.
Brazen answered the call.
He turned in one of his best performances of the season, racking up four catches for 41 yards with two interceptions and a team-leading six tackles on defense.
And Cocke County won, 16-13 off a last-second field goal from Anthony Steinbacher.
“That told me a lot about the kind of young man he is,” Dykes said.
Rucker, meanwhile, had a different thought: Look at you, out there trying to play like your daddy.
Turning a corner to the next chapter
Rucker noted the next week that she thought the Seymour game could mark a turning point for Brazen, as Rucker had seen a change in Brazen’s demeanor since that night.
The shift became evident almost immediately.
In two out of Cocke County’s next three games after the Seymour win, Stewart returned a kickoff for a touchdown.
He has also been invited to participate in this season’s Rivalry Showcase All-Star game —which features top talent from across the area — as a defensive back.
“I challenged him to step up, and he met the challenge head-on,” summarized Dykes. “To see his maturation and becoming the player he is, it’s really special. It’s kind of what most coaches want to see in a player’s progression from freshman to senior year.”
“It’s been amazing to watch the resilience a kid his age has had going through that situation with his father and his family,” Dykes continued. “For him to put forth the effort he’s had and have these games, it’s something special to watch.”
And others have taken notice.
Brazen took in a Tennessee State game last weekend, and he received his first HBCU offer — another goal Barry wanted for him — when Jackson, Tennessee’s Lane College reached out in early October.
When asked what it would be like to watch Brazen and his friends — especially his quarterback — play together in college, Rucker all but teared up.
“Oh Lord, that would be such a blessing,” she said. “And that’s another thing, I told him he has to go to school somewhere in Tennessee so I can come watch him.”
Whether Brazen goes to school in-state or not, though, Rucker insisted that she’ll always be with him — and that the same togetherness applies to this senior class, no matter where they go after they face Sevier County this Friday.
“He’s my baby boy, and I just wish they could all go to school together,” she said. “But they’ll still be boys, and they will still have that friendship with them.”
