It’s back to region play this week for the Cocke County Fighting Cocks.
Two weeks after winning their Region 2-5A opener, the Big Red hits the road for its second league battle of the season at Knox Halls.
Cocke County (1-3, 1-0 Region 2-5A) enters Friday’s matchup coming off a difficult loss to Seymour, while Knox Halls (2-2, 0-1 Region 2-5A) gritted out a narrow 34-33 victory over the Jefferson County Patriots.
Although the scoreboard didn’t reflect it, Cocke County had one of its better outings on offense in week four. Nonetheless, the unit still left too many points on the field, which will be a key focus moving forward.
