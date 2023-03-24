NEWPORT — When Cocke County is at the plate during a baseball game, Keith Jones can be found near the edge of the Big Red dugout.
The first-year hitting coach will offer advice to the hitter who is on-deck, but he will also pepper the batter with phrases of encouragement or advice.
“Down to the baseball!”
“See fastball, hit fastball.”
“Let’s go, be a tough out.”
The messages are constant, with Jones reiterating different ideas within the hitting philosophy he brought with him when he was hired this summer.
“He’s constantly in their ear,” said head coach Andy Chrisman, “talking about what they need to do and the approach they need to have. His experience and the advice he gives in those situations is invaluable.”
It is that experience, based on a pretty simple method — to stop pulling the ball, to react to inside pitches and to begin aiming toward the gaps — that Jones learned as a teenager under Sam Barnett in Johnson City.
And it is the same one he brought to Jefferson County as an assistant coach when he began working with a 16-year-old named Andy Chrisman.
The two have stories for days, with Jones laughing at one in particular about a championship-winning bunt that Chrisman laid down — or popped up, actually — that was “so high you could camp under it.”
But more than the stories, Jones’ ability and advice are why Chrisman brought him on.
“It’s not that the philosophy is any different,” explained Chrisman, “because it’s the philosophy I teach anyway. But it’s like taking the student and hiring the master.”
Added Jones: “I’m just trying to pass along to these kids what somebody else did for me.”
Jones has since changed the way the Fighting Cocks attack at the plate, basing the approach around eight core, quality-at-bat principles that are stapled on the wall of the CCHS locker room.
But to understand the approach itself, one must first know the definition of a quality at-bat — an otherwise unseen statistic which Cocke County has tracked for each player this season.
And Jones is happy to provide the answer.
“A hard hit, whether it’s an out or not. An eight-pitch at-bat. An RBI. A hit. A sac fly. Moving runner from second to third. A walk. Or being hit by a pitch.”
Jones and Chrisman have both seen those kind of at-bats taking place, especially in CCHS’s most recent series against Cherokee.
Stack those at-bats together, and you put people on base to score runs that lead to wins.
The numbers have not translated to many victories — “not yet,” as Chrisman is quick to point out — but he is confident those will come.
In the meantime, the winning aspect is not at the top of his priority list. Not with this philosophy, anyway.
“When you have a process that you know works, you throw the results out,” Chrisman said. “When you’re hitting line drives consistently — and we did that Monday and Tuesday — I think we’re getting there.
“But the last place you see it is on the scoreboard. I mean, we got nine hits and scored nine runs Tuesday. You feel like if you do that you’ve got a chance to win most games. We’ve just got to pitch better and play better defense.”
But they also have to stick to the thick, stenciled words above Jones’ hitting principles: “TRUST THE PROCESS.”
“When you’re trying to change hitting philosophies, you can’t just introducing something brand new and expect it to happen overnight,” explained Jones. “Hitting is the hardest thing to do in sports. So in order to perfect it, it’s a long process. You may have a kid who just gets it and starts killing the baseball. But for the team, it’s going to take time. And we’re seeing that.”
No better example has come than late in the Big Red’s Cherokee game Tuesday.
With CCHS down against the Chiefs, Jones finally saw the shift in philosophy he’d been waiting five-and-a-half games — and a lot of sessions on the hitting tee and in batting cages — for.
“That last inning, they just decided they were tired of doing the same thing and expecting different results,” he said. “So they said, ‘Let’s do something different.’”
The finish left Cocke County with more hits than Cherokee.
And, while they still lost 13-9, the shift was noticeable enough to spark something.
Following a Friday night contest against Unaka — the results for which will be online and in the newsletter — Cocke County will carry that mindset into a Saturday tilt with Cosby at 1 p.m.
Then, if the hitting continues, all CCHS will need is a defensive adjustment to clinch its first win this season.
“If we can prevent that big inning, then a lot of our games go a different way,” summarized Jones. “And when they’re down, these guys are starting to get the confidence they can hit their way back in.”
