After knocking off Sevier County to open the District 2-AAA Tournament, the Cocke County Lady Red knew it would be an uphill battle the rest of the way.
That began with Tuesday’s matchup against No. 1 seed Morristown East, who topped CCHS 3-0 to advance to the semifinals of the tournament. With the loss Cocke County moves to the loser’s bracket and will be in an elimination game for the remainder of its time in the tournament.
The Lady Red are back in action, at Morristown East, tonight at 5 p.m. A win secures their place in the second semifinal of the tournament at the end of the night. They must win both matches to earn a spot in the district championship match and secure a place in the Region 1-AAA Tournament that starts next week.
Morristown East will play No. 2 seed Jefferson County in the night’s first semifinal (6:15 p.m.) to determine one-half of Thursday’s championship match.
