COSBY — On March 16, 2023, Cosby freshman pitcher Lakelyn Sweeten fired strike after strike into the waiting mitt of Nevaeh Deardorff.
It was a fitting encapsulation of each player’s high school career thus far, as that win over The King’s Academy marked one of many successes the two have shared this season.
Together, they have both brought a new layer to the Cosby defense — allowing CHS coach Mike Bryant to tinker and shift other pieces where needed.
“It’s huge to a program,” summarized Bryant. “When you’ve got young players that come in and take up slack like they have, it’s big. Those are things to build on for the future.”
Granted, Sweeten and Deardorff’s chemistry is nothing new for the two best friends, who met in first grade at Cosby Elementary.
But now, that same connection has led to everything from trips to the dollar store for Hot Cheeto mac and cheese — a favorite of Sweeten’s — to trust on the field.
“I’ve caught her ever since she started pitching, at like 8 years old,” summarized Deardorff of Sweeten. “So now I don’t have to worry about where the ball is going. If (Bryant) calls a pitch, I pretty much know where it’s going to be. I’m comfortable catching her.”
Sweeten offered similar thoughts on Deardorff, noting that Deardorff “just knows me. She just knows my pitches.”
“It really helps a lot,” Sweeten continued. “I know if I throw it in the ground, she’ll dig it, or if I throw it up she’ll catch it. I have a lot of confidence in her.”
Summarized Bryant: “Here’s the key to their success together — they trust each other. Completely and wholeheartedly. I figured that out early on, and they know they’ve got each other’s back no matter the situation. And I’m sure they would tell you that.
“They’re as close as sisters. And with then playing together so much, they know what the other is going to do. And they push each other to be better, which is important too.”
That trust and willingness to push each other’s boundaries has certainly helped between the lines, but it has also guided the two through hardships that required physical and mental endurance.
After going through their elementary years together, Sweeten and Deardorff separated this fall — Sweeten to Cosby and Deardorff to Cocke County.
Their separation did not last long, however.
“I started off high school at Cocke County, and I was dreading my season without (Sweeten),” admitted Deardorff. “But I came back because I couldn’t imagine my freshman season without her.”
“It took a lot of begging,” added Sweeten with a laugh. “I had to beg her to come back — I couldn’t do it alone. I was begging ever since she stepped foot in that school. And it was hard. She makes me a better person.”
So how did the begging occur? Through text, over the phone, or any other method?
“Whenever we’d be with each other, our parents kind of made that the subject,” said Sweeten with a laugh.
So, shortly into the fall semester, Deardorff transferred back to Cosby to play her freshman year with her best friend.
Still, there was one more obstacle left to overcome.
While Sweeten had begun her freshman year without Deardorff at Cosby, she had taken a fall while trying to get a ball from the top of the bleachers.
“I was at school, and the bleachers were shut,” explained Sweeten. “I climbed to get a ball and flipped off. Shattered my ankle, broke my tibia, and now I have six screws and a plate.”
All may be fine now, as Sweeten admitted that the ankle does not hurt — especially considering the tape and brace that she puts around it for games.
At the time, though, Sweeten was deeply concerned for her freshman season that hung in the balance.
“The first thing that came to my mind was softball,” she said. “I remember thinking I wouldn’t be able to play, calling my dad. I was freaking out.”
A doctor’s estimation was not reassuring, as he predicted she would not play at all her freshman year.
Still, Sweeten worked multiple times a week. She threw herself into rehab, her physical therapist and mom both working with her.
And by the season opener, with Deardorff by her side, Sweeten was ready to go.
“For her to come back, the doctors can’t believe it,” said Bryant. “And that’s how hard she worked. She wanted it that bad.“
“It really means a lot,” said Sweeten, “and I knew once I got hurt that I needed to get back to where I was to be a part of this team.”
She has, helping Cosby in the circle and at the plate.
But so has Deardorff, knowing her friend’s pitches and coming into her own offensively.
Now, both Sweeten and Deardorff are playing essential roles for a Cosby team that is looking to make a strong run this postseason.
“To have girls that can come in at their age and hit the ball, field the ball, make the throws, and they’re not playing small roles, that’s huge,” added Bryant. “They’re playing big roles. They’re vital to our success. And I think the older girls understand that too.”
