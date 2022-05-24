NEWPORT—Hard work and perseverance are often recognized with a reward, and Jay Hunt has received the biggest prize in the form of a scholarship to Milligan University. Hunt took an unusual path to find his true home on the track at Cocke County High School.
After just more than a year, Hunt has gone from a relative novice in the track and field world to a top notch athlete in multiple events. Hunt found success this season in the triple jump in spite of a nagging injury that sidelined him early in the year.
The All-Conference selection has set multiple personal records this season, the most recent of which landed him a spot in the TSSAA AA East Sectional Meet. Hunt reached the finals and claimed a sixth place finish besting multiple high schools athletes from across eastern Tennessee.
Hunt’s initial path took him down the basketball route, and he worked diligently to become the best that he could on the court. His course would deviate late in his junior year as he traded his basketball shoes for track spikes.
Dr. A.C. Willis, CCHS Athletic Director, introduced Hunt and his family at a recent signing ceremony held to celebrate his commitment to Milligan College. Willis said that Hunt has found himself in a place he never would have imagined after chasing a dream on the hardwood for many years.
“If you’ve seen Jay’s GPA you would be super impressed. If you were at senior honors night you would be super impressed. Jay is a complete student athlete,” Willis said. “Jay has a different road than a lot of people. He never thought he was destined to run track and field because he’s always been a basketball player. Jay was on the freshman basketball team and his sophomore year was cut from the varsity team. He worked his rear end off and I saw the effort he put into his basketball skills.
“He made the basketball team his junior year after becoming one year older, one year stronger, one year smarter and putting in one more year of hard work. I believe his friend Izzie (Mathis) talked him into running track during his junior year, and lo and behold we had some untouched potential on the track with Jay.
”He excelled last year and continued to get better and absolutely wore it out this year. Just because your path isn’t going the way you want it to, there are still other options. Do not quit chasing a dream. Do not give up or stop working. Jay has been persistent, and Jay has continually pushed to make something of himself.”
Hunt made an immediate impact on the track and field team once he shifted his mindset away from the basketball court. His superior athleticism landed him a spot on the school’s 4x200 team that had an impressive finish to the 2021 campaign. CCHS track and field coach Daniel Dudley feels as if Hunt has found his spot in jumping events but feels as if he can provide added value at his next stop in all events.
“Last year Jay was part of our third place 4x200 team at the district championship and also competed in long jump,” Dudley said. “This year he had an injury early on and only got to participate in about half of our meets this season. He found his home in triple jump late in the year. The sky’s the limit for Jay because he’s still a very raw track athlete. You’re talking about a kid that’s only been doing this for about 18 months.
“We’re really excited about his future and what he can accomplish. I think he’s a pretty good 400 runner, and if not for the injury he could have done a lot of damage in the event. I anticipate him competing in a couple of events and being a mid distance runner at the collegiate level. We think he will also have success in the field events as well.”
Hunt is excited for the opportunity to represent Cocke County when he steps on the track at Milligan University next year. He feels as if he has a lot to offer a team that is currently sending six of their athletes to the NAIA National Championships this week in Gulf Shores, Alabama.
“I started out last year coming to the team midway through the season. I started doing really well at all of my events, but I haven’t really scratched the surface,” Hunt said. “This year I got hurt at the beginning of the year but plan on taking this off season to rest and get better to compete at the college level.”
Milligan wasn’t Hunt’s only suitor, but the university was the one that provided a faith based approach to academics, as well as athletics. That alone played a major role in Hunt’s decision to attend the university.
“I had a few texts from other colleges, but Milligan provides a small, family-like atmosphere that is more coach focused to help me improve. The community is also very Christian based, which is very important to me.”
Hunt will have the support of the entire community as he moves forward in his track career, including his parents and coaches who have supported him along his journey, especially over the last four years at CCHS. He thanked each of them for their guidance as he readies himself for the next step in life.
“My parents have always put me into sports and have always been very supportive of me. They were at every single meet for this year, and I knew they were always there for me throughout the season. I want to thank coach Dudley for always sticking by me, and coach Gary Carver as well for helping me with my jumps.”
Hunt’s parents, Jerry and Cindy are proud of their son’s achievements, and are happy to see him take the next steps in life at a university that shares their family values. They are sad to see their child leave the nest, just as many parents are upon their children graduating, but know he will be in capable hands at Milligan.
“It is definitely an accomplishment, and we are very excited for the next step in life for him,” Cindy Hunt said. “We’re sad to lose him but he’ll be close to home. We’re excited to see what life holds for him and know he will do great things. We are a very strong faith based family, so that was one of the reasons we really liked Milligan. We wanted him to be in that kind of environment and are glad that it’s working out for him.”
Milligan University’s current track and field season is coming to a close with just two more events left on their schedule. The men’s team has several top ten finishes this season and have finished in the top three at multiple meets. Hunt will be able to step into a winning program that is sure to benefit from his talents in multiple team and individual events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.