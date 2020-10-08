NEWPORT—The final four games of the regular season will be the biggest the Cocke County High Fighting Cocks will play this season.
After taking down Cherokee a week ago, the Fighting Cocks have squarely inserted themselves in the race for a postseason spot. Their next challenge? Taking on the league-leading, No. 10 Tennessee High Vikings on Friday night (KICKOFF: 7:30 p.m., RADIO: 97.9 FM, 1270 AM WLIK).
“It was big for morale for us to just get a win, but even bigger that it was a region game,” CCHS coach Scotty Dykes said. “Our goal is to get into the playoffs, and we can’t do that without winning three or four region games to guarantee our spot.”
Tennessee (4-2, 3-0 Region 1-5A) enters this week unbeaten in league play, picking up wins over Daniel Boone, Morristown East and Volunteer.
The Vikings were unbeaten in region competition last year, and haven’t lost a league contest since October of 2018 — a 24-21 loss to David Crockett.
In order to unseat the reigning region champs — and preseason favorites to win it again in 2020 — the Big Red will be tasked with slowing down a potent offense that’s averaging 31 points per game in league competition.
The Vikings boast a multitude of playmakers on the offensive side of the ball, led by Jaden Keller and Isaiah Smith.
“Keller is a guy that we have to know where he is every play,” Dykes said. “They have plenty of playmakers on both sides of the ball, but he’s a real difference maker for them. We can’t let one player break the game open on us.”
Last year, the duo saw limited work as Cole McBrayer led the offense with 133 passing yards and three touchdowns through the air on 16-of-19 completions. Smith and Keller both atoned for just a combined 84 yards on nine touches in both the run and passing games for THS.
Cocke County (2-4, 1-1 Region 1-5A) limited the Vikings to just 231 yards of total offense in last year’s meeting. Three turnovers, setting up Tennessee with short fields to work with, wound up being the Fighting Cocks’ undoing in a lopsided 50-14 defeat.
The Big Red offense has been a work in progress to this point in 2020.
The unit currently averages 181.5 yards and 17.3 points per game, but has recently seen a boost in production with the introduction of new sets and packages to mixup the play-calling.
Senior Cameron McClain has been the biggest benefactor of the latest changes. In the last two games he’s posted back-to-back 100-yard rushing outings, and currently leads the team with 206 yards rushing and a pair of scores.
“It’s important to keep finding ways to get him the ball,” Dykes said. “More importantly, though, we have to evolve on offense to get other guys the ball in positions that will make them successful, so the offense as a whole is getting better.”
Since being worked into a more prominent role in the offense, McClain is averaging 8.2 yards per carry.
Last week, Cocke County’s offense had the opportunity to excel in the passing game, as well. However, dropped passes limited the team’s production through the air to just 61 yards.
“We’re constantly working and preaching on eliminating mistakes,” Dykes said. “We have to keep working on ourselves as a team to get better each week.
“Part of that is being better in our mental preparation each week, while still finding ways to increase our practice reps to make the most fundamental things become second nature for our guys.”
Last week was also a major step in the right direction for Cocke County’s offensive and defensive fronts.
CCHS dominated the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball, putting together a complete performance reminiscent of those against Northview Academy and South Greene earlier in the year.
“I feel like we’ve done a good job up front all year on defense,” Dykes said. “We’ve made steady improvement on the offensive front, as well. The kids just have to keep progressing, and it’s up to us as coaches to make sure we’re pushing them to be the best they can be.”
The Big Red made drastic improvements on the turnover front a week ago, as well. While the defense secured three takeaways, Cocke County’s offense had its second game of the season without a turnover.
Being able to sustain that success against top-10 team in the state will be critical to pulling off an upset on Friday night.
“We have to control the line of scrimmage,” Dykes said. “If we can do that, and not have turnovers pile up, I think that greatly improves our chances to pull out a victory.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.