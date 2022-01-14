NEWPORT—It was a special homecoming game for the Warriors’ Will Sutton as he would put on a dominant performance against Rogersville. Sutton almost outscored the Warriors’ opponent on his own as he posted 22 points in 42-26 victory.
Sutton had a slower than normal start to the game but teammate Maddux Carter carried the load in the first quarter.
Carter hit a 3-pointer to open the scoring and would post six points in the opening period of play. Sutton, Skylar Hall and Maddox Holt each added in a basket to give NGS a 12-7 and the end of the first.
The second quarter is when Sutton really started to pick up steam. His first point in the period came after missing the first of two free throws. From that point forward it was a scoring bonanza.
Sutton would go on to rattle off nine points, which includeD a 3-pointer for his final points of the quarter. Hall added in four points of his own, and Talon Leas scored his first bucket of the game to give the Warriors a 28-16 lead at the half.
Play slowed down in the third quarter as both teams struggled to find offense. Hall and Sutton each hiT baskets to add to the lead, but the Warriors were outscored in the period by Rogersville’s Lofton Hayes. Hayes knocked down his fourth and fifth 3-pointers of the night to inch Rogersville closer to the Warriors’ total. The Warriors maintained a 10 point lead heading into the fourth quarter, up 32-22 over Rogersville.
The Sutton show had one final act in the final period that helped cement the victory for the Warriors.
He would go on to score eight points over the final minutes of play, which included going 4-for-4 from the charity stripe. Rogersville had no answer and went with little more than a whimper, only scoring four points in the final period.
NGS (42): Will Sutton 22, Skylar Hall 8, Maddux Carter 6, Talon Leas 2, Lofton Ford 2, Maddox Holt 2.
ROGERSVILLE (26): Lofton Hayes 17, Landon Jeffers 5, Zach Vailes 2, Aden Phipps 2.
