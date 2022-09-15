Vanderbilt meets reigning MAC champion Northern Illinois on Saturday before opening SEC play against Alabama. A win would be an improvement over the two victories coach Clark Lea managed in his debut season with Vanderbilt last season. Northern Illinois starts a two-game stretch against the SEC, with a trip to Kentucky next week.

The Huskies are trying to bounce back after losing 38-35 at Tulsa on a touchdown in the closing seconds.

