Cocke County’s top two golfers look to be in postseason form.
On Thursday the two each shot top rounds at the annual IMAC Golf Tournament at The Country Club in Morristown, Tenn.
Sophomore Kaden Shropshire added to an already impressive resumé with the low round of the day for yet another medalist honor. Junior Iverson Poe tied for fifth on the board with a round of 79, just five strokes behind Shropshire’s winning round of 74.
Shropshire edged Morristown West’s lead man, Kevin Campbell, who shot a 75. He would lead the Trojans to the team title with a team round of 315, just six strokes better than the second-place Fighting Cocks.
The postseason officially gets underway on Sept. 20 with the District 2 Large School match at Link Hills in Greeneville.
