NEWPORT — Earlier this season, one high school football score made waves across the state of Tennessee. Knox West 29, Alcoa 26. Alcoa had been vanquished — their first loss to a Knox County team since 2011. And the Rebels, after playing the Tornadoes closely in 2021, were the team to finally do it. Scotty Dykes, like every other high school football fan, coach or player across The Volunteer State, took notice. “That’s a big statement,” he summarized. This week, Dykes will meet the maker of that statement head-on when Cocke County (2-6, 0-3) travels to Sutherland Avenue to take on West (7-0, 3-0) in Knoxville. Dykes dismissed any thoughts of West’s crowd playing much of a factor, instead going directly to the heart of their success — the talent. “Their advantage is they’re just good,” he said. “They’re probably the best team in the state right now in any classification. If they played in front of an empty crowd, they’re going to beat 95 percent of the teams they play.” So, in short, Dykes knows what he’s up against. “They’ve got several skill guys that are really good,” he said. “What makes their offense go is the five guys up front. They work in unison very well. I don’t think you see that a lot in high school football, to the point that they can do what they want like that.” But what really stands out about the Rebels? “Their defense,” said the fourth-year CCHS head coach. “Defensively, they’re spectacular. I’m not even going to lie. They have no weaknesses on defense. I don’t know if anybody’s scored more than 20 points on them all year. So that’s our goal. Go in and try to get to 20 and hope we can hold them to 19 somehow.” Dykes is only seven points off. Only two teams have scored 20 points or more against West, one being Alcoa at 26 and the other being Farragut at 21. Still, for Cocke County to reach the three-score mark against this defense will be a tough task. Because, while Dykes knows what the Rebels have, he also doesn’t know who will be available on his own roster. Following last Friday’s loss to Morristown East, Dykes told WLIK that he thought three players were out with concussions. Now, while the number of head injuries isn’t known, the number of question marks is — and it’s significant. “The injury list is kind of a question mark right now,” he said. “We’ll have several guys out, just don’t know yet.” Chief among them: Baylor Baxter. Oren Hazelwood. Chris Flockhart. Ethan Hall. All five are starters for Cocke County on offense or defense. If those guys can’t go, Dykes isn’t fazed — just looking at the next option on the roster. “You’ve got to go in with the mindset that you’re going to compete, regardless of who’s in the game,” he said. “Hopefully the kids come in and take advantage of the opportunity and show they’re ready to contribute.” For Cocke County, this game is a tall task. But it’s also a benchmark for Dykes, who knows all too well the challenges of building a program. Now in his fourth year at Cocke County, Dykes was still coaching in Knoxville when Scott Cummings — the Knox West coach before Lamar Brown — took the reins. So he saw everything that went in to building West into the program it is today. “I was (in Knoxville) when Scott Cummings built that program all the way up from the youth league, and that’s the route you want to go if you’re building a program,” he said. “Obviously we’re trying to do that and get more youth league teams in Cocke County. Middle school is the first priority — I think they’ve done a good job getting numbers up there.” “Then elementary schools, like Edgemont and at the park and Parrottsville. That’s the benefit of doing it that way, because you get more players involved.” More players involved means more depth, and more depth means more options when players get winded — an issue Dykes pointed to over the last couple of losses. Now, though, CCHS is leaned fully into this week’s test against the top team in the state. One that, like Cocke County currently, took its time in building to what it is today — yet now is reeling off wins that drop jaws across the region. “Coach Brown’s a good coach and a good guy. They’ve put together a really good program over there. It took them a while to get to this point, but they’re here, and it’s well-deserved.” Only time will tell how CCHS matches up. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. on Friday night in Knoxville.
