NEWPORT—Few outside of Cocke County believed the Cocke County High Fighting Cocks could knock off a top 10 team in the state.
The Fighting Cocks were on the brink of doing just that, though, before a third-quarter sequence upended their bid at the upset. The No. 10 Tennessee High Vikings cashed in on Cocke County’s misfortune, going on to win 41-14 on Friday night.
“Still super proud of the way our kids fought,” CCHS coach Scotty Dykes said. “The way they came out and fought after halftime to get back in the game was tremendous. That’s the kind of effort and execution we expect from our guys on a weekly basis.”
Tennessee (5-2, 4-0 Region 1-5A) looked as if it would run away for a quick road win to start the night.
Cocke County (2-5, 1-2 Region 1-5A) trailed 27-0 in the first half, but rallied with a score to end the half, and opened the second with a quick score to cut the deficit to 13.
The Fighting Cocks’ defense came up with another stop. The offense marched back down the field for the third consecutive drive, and had the score to make it a one score game. However, an unusual offensive horse collar penalty wiped the score off the board.
“That was the biggest call of the game,” Dykes said. “That was the biggest momentum shift of the game, because at that point we’re about to make it a 27-21 game. I’d loved to have seen the outcome of this game had we kept that score.”
The next play resulted in a turnover, which soon led to another score by the Vikings to kill any and all momentum CCHS had at that point.
Before their first score late in the first half, the Fighting Cocks’ offense had been held to just five yards. They went into the locker room with 85 yards of offense, and bounced back to finish the night with 213 total yards, their first performance of over 200 yards this season.
“That’s the type of execution we have to have moving forward if we’re going to make the playoffs,” Dykes said. “At this point in the year, we’ve got a lot of kids stepping up and making plays, and we’re executing better on offense.
”We’re realizing we can play with good teams. Our guys are better understanding what we expect this week, and as coaches we’re better understanding our personnel. Now we need to see it on the scoreboard and in our record.”
Baylor Baxter completed 8-of-22 passes for 149 yards, and ran for Cocke County’s only two scores. Cameron McClain continued to provide a surge for the CCHS offense, atoning for a total of 103 yards with his work in the run and pass game.
After being held to a three-and-out on their first drive of the game, the Vikings scored on their next four possessions to build a 27-0 lead with 3:34 left in the first half.
THS converted a fourth down after holding Cocke County to a turnover on downs at its own 28-yard-line. The end result was an Isaiah Smith touchdown run from eight yards out for the game’s first score.
Holding the CCHS offense to a three-and-out on the next drive, Tennessee took over deep in Cocke County territory again. That drive ended in seven plays as Keller finished the 38-yard drive with a six yard touchdown run to make it a 14-0 lead for the Vikings.
The Fighting Cocks picked up a quick first down, looking to spark something on the offensive end, but three negative plays ensued to force another punt.
While the Vikings took over at their own 40, their worst field position to that point of the night, they wasted little time finding their third score of the game. Steven Johnson found CJ Henley in the midst of Cocke County’s secondary. Henly hauled in the grab and took it 60 yards for the score.
Tennessee led 7-0 at the end of the first quarter, but built a 20-0 lead with 7:46 left in the first half.
Desperately needing something positive on offense, Cocke County relented its first turnover on the night after Keller picked off a pass at the CCHS 44. That mistake would play into the Vikings’ hands, as Johnson tossed his second touchdown of the night, finding Keller for the score from 23 yards out on the drive’s sixth play.
The Big Red looked doomed for another three-and-out, but McClain was able to spring free for 57 yards to inject some much-needed life into the unit. Faced with a pivotal fourth down four plays later, Baxter connected with Keaston Jackson for a 28-yard gain down to the 1-yard-line with less than a minute in the half.
Baxter completed the drive two plays later by following his offensive line into the end zone to put the Fighting Cocks on the board.
Trailing 27-7 to start the second half, Cocke County’s defense came up with a quick three-and-out to give its offense the ball back.
The Fighting Cocks built on their momentum from the end of the first half with a 66-yard drive that ended in a five yard touchdown run by Baxter, cutting the Vikings’ lead to 27-14 with 8:13 left in the third quarter.
”I thought our offensive coaching staff made some great adjustments at the half,” Dykes said. “We came out and scored on the first drive of the second half. Put three series, consecutively, together and moved the ball well to get back in the game.”
Cocke County was in position to cut the deficit to a one-score game late in the third quarter. However, a penalty took a would-be score off the board, and soon turned into a turnover to put the game back into the Vikings’ hands.
Keller had his third score of the night on a 77-yard touchdown reception to end the third quarter. Levon Montgomery added a score in the middle of the fourth to push the lead to 41-14 with 7:47 left in the contest.
Cocke County hits the road next week, as it’ll take on a surging Daniel Boone team. Kickoff between the Fighting Cocks and Trailblazers is set for 7:30 p.m.
