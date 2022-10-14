CCMS 1

Cosby’s David Baker (33) is tackled by a Cocke County defender during the Roosters’ 38-8 win over Cosby on Thursday night at Larry williams stadium.

NEWPORT — On Thursday night, Pedro Gudger’s team beat Cosby 38-8 to notch an 11-0 record — its first undefeated season in Gudger’s tenure.

“Pretty excited,” said Gudger. “But I knew if the boys did everything they were supposed to do this year, it wouldn’t be an issue.”

