COSBY—For the first time in 2021, football had returned to Virgil Ball Stadium.
After a rough few weeks for the Cosby Eagles, playing in front of their home crowd gave them a sense of relief headed into their week three matchup.
Cosby looked to avenge a 52-6 loss against region Jellico from a year ago, but the Blue Devils edged past a fourth-quarter Cosby comeback to beat the Eagles at home for their first win of the season, 34-26.
Jellico’s Trey Jefferson pounded in a nine-yard touchdown run to give the Blue Devils a 7-0 lead.
Jefferson ran the ball 13 times for 44 yards and the first quarter rushing touchdown.
Not long after Jellico’s score, Cosby’s Tyler Turner delivered a 31-yard strike to Hayden Green to put the Eagles within one point, 7-6. Green led the Eagles in receiving with three catches for 88 yards and a touchdown reception.
Kade Evans and Hunter Baird connected twice in the middle of the second quarter to extend their lead to 20-6 over Cosby.
Despite being down two scores, the Eagles clawed their way back into the game.
Turner connected with Devonte Wigfall on a 59-yard pass to set the Eagles up inside the five yard line. That set up Nate Joyce for a touchdown run, as he punched the ball into the end zone to get the Eagles within a touchdown before the half.
“We worked and worked all pre-season with Turner and he can throw the deep ball,” Hall said. “To step in and play quarterback he throws one heck of a football. We have some athletes on the field with Devonte (Wigfall) and Hayden (Green) we just didn’t have some things go out way tonight.”
Joyce ran 10 times for 46 yards and added his first touchdown run of 2021 in the loss to Jellico.
Jellico and Cosby went toe to toe in the third quarter with neither team giving any chance for one another to score until about three minutes left in the third quarter.
Evans ran for a 25-yard touchdown run and extended the Jellico lead to 27-14 over the Eagles. He also went 7-for-12 passing with 131 yards and two passing touchdowns for the Blue Devils.
After the Blue Devils scoring drive, their defense was called for five straight penalties — all personal fouls. Cosby took advantage and cashed in on a four-yard score from Slate Shropshire.
Shropshire has continued to dominate all over the field. He carried the ball four times for 15 yards and two rushing touchdowns while being a leader for the team in tackling with eight tackles.
“Those guys are stepping up huge for us right now,” Hall said. “It’s awesome to see how much they’ve progressed over the last few games to have never played football before.”
Dominic Cowles and Keenan Ellison made their presence felt around the line of scrimmage on Friday night.
Cowles led the team in tackling with nine tackles and Ellison with four tackles and a forced fumble.
“I told Keenan (Ellison) when we were watching film that he has a chance to go out here a be dominant,” Hall said. “He responded huge tonight for us and he played up to his potential.”
With three minutes left in the game, Cosby scored a touchdown to pull within one point of Jellico. A failed two-point conversion attempt derailed any moment that Cosby gained.
The game went all the way down to the final seconds but the Blue Devils walked out of Cosby with a 34-26 win over the Eagles.
“We went toe to toe with them tonight,” Hall said. “There were just a few mistakes and a few bad calls that I wish we could get back but I’m happy with the way they fought out there tonight.”
Cosby will be back in action on the road against Red Boiling Springs next Friday night. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. and will be live-streamed on WLIK.net.
