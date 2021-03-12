COSBY—Mike Bryant has been around the Cosby softball program for a long time.
He’s entering his eighth year with the program, to be exact, and his fourth season as the team’s head coach.
During his time he’s experienced incredible highs. He continued the program’s longstanding tradition of excellence in the district, winning back-to-back titles in his first two years as the team’s head coach.
Two years ago he guided a talented group of Lady Eagles to a Class A Sectional berth after coming just shy of bringing in a region title.
To get back to that type of success, Bryant will first have to find several pieces to plug into departed positions that make up for two graduating classes.
“We have a lot of holes to fill but with a trio of returning seniors in Daycee Weeks, Leia Groat and Lauren Ford we have got a good foundation,” Bryant said. “After that, the field is wide open on the other starters. But I think we will be competitive in our district. Our success will be determined by how hard we work on getting better every day, and how fast the newcomers can pick up the speed of the game.”
Of the newcomers that have Bryant optimistic going into the 2021 season are Shylee Weeks and Kylee Cornwell. The Lady Eagles also have a slew of sophomores that will be key pieces in the future growth of the program, but with last season cancelled they’ll start on the same footing as the incoming freshmen.
“The unknown has me excited,” Bryant said. “We have several that are new to softball but are super athletic. I want to see how hard they are willing to work and learn. I also want to see who is going to step up and take those starting positions, because we have four or five that are wide open for the taking.”
While many teams got at least one or two events into the 2020 calendar before the pandemic shut everything down, Cosby softball wasn’t as fortunate.
Set to take the field on the second full week of spring sports, the season was curtailed just before the Lady Eagles could race out of the dugout.
In years past Bryant would rave about his team’s ability to hang crooked numbers, but because of that missed time a year ago his early season worries lie in the batters box with the 2021 season approaching.
“Normally I would always say our ability on defense is the biggest key to our success,” Bryant said. “But I think our offense may be a little behind early in the season. In past seasons we were powerful up and down the lineup. Other teams could not pitch around anyone.
“We will have to make sure that we are able to keep it that way. I do think we will be the fastest team up and down the lineup that I have ever coached. So, we should be able to manufacture some runs.”
Wasting no time getting this season started, the Lady Eagles open the 2021 campaign on Tuesday, March 16, as they’ll host Pigeon Forge for a 5 p.m. first pitch.
