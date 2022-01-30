The NGS Warriors played in the championship game shortly after the Lady Warriors claimed their championship trophy. The Warriors followed suit as they knocked off Bulls Gap to take the trophy.
NGS topped Bulls Gap 53-21 behind an outstanding effort by Will Sutton. Sutton scored 24 points in the game and was named tournament MVP.
Sutton, Maddux Carter and Maddox Holt were named All Tournament. The Warriors and Lady Warriors will advance to the Class A, Section 1 tournament that will be played this week at John Sevier Middle School in Kingsport.
