Both Cocke County and Cosby girls’ soccer programs picked up big wins on Tuesday night.
The Lady Red topped the Pigeon Forge Lady Tigers — a former district rival — for the first time since 2010 with a 2-1 victory, while the Lady Eagles picked up a crucial win in their District 2-A opener with a 1-0 triumph over Gatlinburg-Pittman.
Mia Bundinahaija and Karlie Souder atoned for Cocke County’s two goals. Souder scored the game-winning goal on a free kick in the 53rd minute.
Freshman Chloe Hance had the lone goal in Cosby’s shutout win over G-P. The Lady Eagles still have district tilts against Pigeon Forge and Alcoa still on the schedule.
Cosby will close the week with its matchup against Pigeon Forge on Thursday, at home. Cocke County returns to action on Thursday, as well, when it hosts Unicoi County.
