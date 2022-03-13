The Fighting Cocks jump straight into district play on Monday as they travel to Rutledge to take on the Grainger County Grizzlies. Grainger finished 2021 with a 15-5 record and perfect 9-0 finish in their last 2A District 2 season.
The 2022 season will be one of change for the Fighting Cocks when they take the diamond for the first time. Coach Andy Chrisman is stepping into his 12 season at the helm after leading CCHS to a fifth place tie in the IMAC a season ago.
Chrisman will have to rely on several newcomers this season as the Fighting Cocks look to better their 12-22 record from the 2021 campaign. The Big Red will take the field in their home opener on Tuesday, March 15. First pitch is slated for 5:30 p.m. against the Grizzlies.
