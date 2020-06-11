MARYVILLE, Tenn.—The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series returns to Smoky Mountain Speedway on Saturday, June 13 for the Mountain Moonshine Classic presented by East Tennessee Auto Outlet. The $15,000 to win race is expected to draw many top drivers from across the country
Tim McCreadie leads the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series point standings heading into Smoky Mountain Speedway. Jimmy Owens is close behind followed by defending series champion, Devin Moran, and Tyler Erb. Other series regulars include Kyle Bronson, Shane Clanton, Josh Richards, Brian Shirley, Billy Moyer Jr., Tanner English, Hudson O’Neal, Tyler Bruening, Earl Pearson Jr., Shanon Buckingham, G.R. Smith, and Stormy Scott.
Other regional and area drivers expected include Dale McDowell, Mike Marlar, Donald McIntosh, Tommy Kerr, Vic Hill, Robby Moses, Dakotah Knuckles, Ryan King, Brandon Overton, Kyle Strickler, David Crabtree, and more.
Previous Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series winners at Smoky Mountain Speedway were Casey Roberts in 2014, Randy Weaver in 2016, Dale McDowell in 2017, and Hudson O’Neal in 2019.
Also racing on June 13 will be the limited late models for $1,200 to win and the sportsman late models for $800 to win.
All gates open at noon. If traffic begins to back up at the tier parking gate, the gate will be opened early. Be advised as spots in tier parking will quickly fill up. The drivers meeting is scheduled for 7:00 with hot laps to follow at 7:30.
Grandstand ticket prices are $30 for adults, kids 11 and under are free. Tier parking tickets are $35 for adults, kids 11 and under are free. Pit passes are $40 for adults, kids 11 and under are $20.
Minors 18 and under must submit a Minor Release and Waiver of Liability form signed by parent/legal guardian. If form is not signed in the presence of a Smoky Mountain Speedway official, it must be notarized.
Forms can be downloaded from the track’s web site. Pre-sale tickets for the grandstands and tier parking are on sale now at www.myracepass.com.
All grandstand seating is first-come, first-served. Chairs will only be allowed on the concrete areas of the grandstands. Small seatbacks and cushions are permitted elsewhere. Fans that are using large chairs are asked to use the top rows to prevent blocking others view.Anyone wanting a seat on the concrete bleachers are asked to get to the track early.
The grandstands can withhold large crowds, however, seating may become limited. There is no cap on the number of fans that can attend. There will also be an overflow seating area in the grassy area beside the main grandstands overlooking turn 4. Lawn chairs or blankets are recommended for this area.
There will be no personal vehicles allowed to park inside the pit gates due to the number of racers expected for this event. Only select track personnel will be allowed to park in the pit area, no exceptions.
