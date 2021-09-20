The Cocke County Lady Red reign supreme in the county.
After topping the Cosby Lady Eagles in straight sets less than two weeks ago, the Lady Red made it a clean sweep with another win in straight sets over the Lady Eagles on Monday.
CCHS won the opening set 25-7, took the second set 25-16 and closed out the victory with a third-set triumph of 25-17.
Cocke County is back in action later today with a trip to Sevier County. Cosby will also be on the road, traveling to Gatlinburg-Pittman for a battle with the Lady Highlanders.
Both matches are pivotal district bouts for the two programs, and will each get underway at 6 p.m.
