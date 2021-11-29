Tennessee running back Jaylen Wright was named the SEC Freshman of the Week, as announced by the league office on Monday afternoon.
Wright is the second UT player to earn freshman of the week honors this season, joining fellow running back Len'Neth Whitehead, who did so after his performance against Missouri. He is the sixth Vol to earn SEC weekly honors overall this year.
The Durham, North Carolina, native rushed for a game-high and career-best 112 yards on 15 carries with one touchdown as Tennessee topped Vanderbilt 45-21 in the regular season finale. Wright, stepping up in an injured Vol backfield, averaged 7.5 yards per carry while 46 of his rushing yards came after contact. He was part of a UT ground attack that finished with 285 rushing yards, 100 yards above what the Commodores came into the contest allowing per game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.