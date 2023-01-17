GREENEVILLE — It only took one play for an entire gym to fall silent on Monday night.
With Cosby’s Lady Eagles trailing by four in the second quarter against North Greene, senior point guard Kinley Coggins came down hard underneath the Huskies’ basket.
She lay on the floor for several moments, the pain and emotion on full display as coaches and trainers rushed onto the floor.
A previously buzzing crowd quieted in an instant, all eyes glued to Coggins. Eventually, she was helped up, carried off the floor and brought to the bench to a round of applause before being escorted to the locker room.
Cosby lost the game 60-25, as the loss of Coggins’ energy and leadership translated to the scoreboard.
“We were shooting the ball well, 7-of-10 in the first quarter,” said Cosby coach Cody Lowe. “Then after that, just 2-of-29 from the field. You’re not going to win any games like that.
“North Greene had a really good game plan. They face guarded Shylee (Shelton). When that happens, you have to have some other girls step up. We just didn’t do that.”
Cosby will look to find those answers moving forward, starting with its Tuesday night matchup at Claiborne County — the recap for which will be available in the newsletter and weekend edition.
Whether Coggins will be able to return this season or not is unknown at this time. Lowe said she will go in for an MRI on Wednesday and that they will know further details after that.
“She said she felt something in her knee pop,” said Lowe. “Just pray that she gets good news.”
Lowe also mentioned that Coggins tore the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in her right knee during her eighth grade season, so she knows what such an injury would feel like.
“And she said it felt the exact same as it did then,” Lowe added with a somber tone. “Hopefully it is just a sprain or hamstring or something and she did not tear anything.”
No matter the level of injury, Coggins’ absence took an instant toll on her teammates — two in particular.
Alexis McGaha, who is just coming back from her own ACL injury, walked up to Lowe and said, “Coach, I can’t hardly play just thinking about Kinley.”
Added senior Katie Myers: “It’s really tough because (Kinley) is one of my best friends. It’s really hard to see her go through that because she has already been through it before. She helps us get back up and pick our heads up. So after she got hurt, we really lost that.”
“They all love Kinley,” summarized Lowe. “And North Greene made shots they don’t usually make. It was just a snowball effect.”
Going forward, Cosby will alternate between Shelton and Ali Smith at point guard.
And, if Lowe needs any advice on moving forward without a senior floor general, he only has to look to Cosby boys coach Brian Stewart — who went through the same issue following Hayden Green’s ATV accident.
“First and foremost, my heart is absolutely broken for Kinley Coggins and her mom and dad,” said Stewart. “As far as advice for Cody, it’s so tough. You’ve got to find somebody to throw in, make it simple for them, and find ways to be positive. There is no manual for that.
“You lose someone who is the glue of your team — it’s tough. So I don’t really know.”
