MORRISTOWN—On Tuesday, a distraught Danny Hartsell said he wanted to see more out of his young group after a mistake-ridden loss to Morristown East.
On Thursday, he got the response he was hoping for out the Cocke County Lady Red.
Though it wasn't a victory, and still came with a few mistakes, the Lady Red came out with a much better effort in an 11-5 loss to Morristown West.
In Thursday's loss to the Lady Trojans the Lady Red jumped out to an early 2-0 lead, and reclaimed the lead from a 1-run deficit to hold a 4-3 advantage through the top of the fifth.
West happened to score the next seven runs, though, taking an 11-4 lead into the top of the last inning before going on to secure the win by six runs.
Kimberly Ottinger had a solid outing with a 2-for-4 showing at the plate with two RBIs, including a home run.
Kourtney Clevenger helped herself out in the circle with a perfect 2-for-2 outing at the plate that also secured an RBI. She struck out three in her six innings pitched on Thursday.
Both Bible and Ashley Allen singled in the first to put two on with one out for the Lady Red. Ottinger brought in the first run on an RBI single grounded toward the second baseman to give Cocke County a 1-0 lead.
Clevenger retired the side in order in the bottom half to preserve the Cocke County lead after one.
Putting two in via walks with two outs, Cocke County extended its lead with an RBI single from Sydney Cameron to make it a 2-0 Lady Red lead, but the Lady Trojans responded with a pair of runs in the bottom of the second to tie the game.
Morristown West held its first lead, 3-2, in the bottom of the third with an RBI single in a no-out situation. Clevenger and the Lady Red defense retired the next three to keep it a 1-run game, though.
After a pair of lead-off singles from Clevenger and Jayla Ensley, Kirsten Moore laid down a bunt for a sacrifice RBI to tie the game at 3-all. The Lady Red left runners stranded on the corners as the Lady Trojans worked out of the top of the fourth.
After retiring the side through four batters in the bottom half, Clevenger gave CCHS its final lead with a 2-out RBI double lined into left field for a 4-3 advantage.
Morristown West took advantage of three Lady Red errors in the bottom half to push four across for a 7-4 lead going into the sixth, though.
As Cocke County was sat down in order in the top of the sixth, West added four more runs to take an 11-4 lead into the seventh.
Ottinger smoked a 1-out solo shot over center field to give the Lady Red a spark late, but it ultimately wouldn't be enough to pull them out of the hole.
