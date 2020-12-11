NEWPORT—Despite fielding all of the spotlight on Thursday, that didn’t slow down the Warriors of Newport Grammar.
Pulverizing the Plainsmen of Rush strong from start to finish, the Newport Grammar Warriors picked up a dominating 60-10 victory to close out Homecoming night on Thursday.
Newport Grammar (9-2) had three players reach double figures in scoring. Oren Hazelwood and Kyler Hayes each co-led the Warriors in scoring with 20 points apiece. Will Sutton joined the duo in double figures with 10 points.
Thursday also marked the fourth consecutive win for Newport Grammar since falling in their only two losses of the season just before Thanksgiving. With the season quickly winding down, gaining momentum towards the postseason is key for the Warriors at this point of the year.
The girls’ game slated for Thursday evening was called off due to Rush Strong not having enough players available to field a team for the night. The Lady Warriors (4-6) topped the Lady Plainsmen 43-11 in their first meeting of the season just over a week ago.
The Warriors opened the night with a 23-0 run that spanned the entire first quarter. They knocked down five shots from 3-point range in the first six minutes, and would finish the night with eight makes from behind the arc.
Sutton and Hazelwood each buried a pair of 3’s in the first quarter. They combined for 14 of Newport Grammar’s first 23 points of the night.
Rush Strong would get on the board in the second quarter, but that wouldn’t keep NGS from extending its lead before the half.
The Warriors outscored the Plainsmen 18-7 in the second to hold a 41-7 lead at halftime. Hayes and Hazelwood had all 18 of the Warriors’ points in the second quarter. By the half, the duo had combined for 26 points, 16 of which belonged to Hazelwood.
If the game wasn’t already well in hand, Newport Grammar had the win secured by the end of the third quarter.
The Warriors held Rush Strong scoreless for an entire period again in the third, outscoring them 15-0 to take a 56-7 lead into the fourth. Five different players posted scores in the third to help extend their lead.
Newport Grammar rode out the final six minutes to close out the 50-point victory over Rush Strong on Homecoming night, giving the Warriors a season sweep over the Plainsmen for the 2020-21 campaign.
NGS will be back in action early next week, as it hits the road for a trip to Jones Cove on Monday, Dec. 14. The Warriors and Lady Warriors are slated to wrap up the 2020 portion of the season at home on Thursday, Dec. 17, when it hosts Wearwood.
