Cocke County softball has gotten off to a hot start this season.
After beating Jefferson County 11-0 on Monday, the Lady Red (2-0) cruised past Grainger 13-1 in three innings Tuesday night.
Adisen McNealy led CCHS at the plate by going 3-for-3 off two doubles with four RBI.
Hailee Hartsell followed suit with a 2-for-3 effort with 3 RBI.
There was also one home run, courtesy of a two-run shot by Shakyra Reed, with a chance for more if not for the cold weather.
Still, the Lady Red managed to finish .500 at the plate as a team against the Lady Grizzlies.
“When you’re doing that, it’s pretty good,” said CCHS coach Danny Lee Hartsell. “They work hard. It’s no-nonsense, they just come in and get the job done. Tee work, soft toss, and it’s starting to pay off. We’re just on a roll right now.”
The Lady Red have also played well defensively, with Hartsell tossing strikes and getting groundouts.
“She’s just giving us a chance to compete defensively,” said Hartsell. “She throws a lot of strikes and lets our defense go to work. 10 innings, she’s given up only one earned run and only one walk with 12 strikeouts.”
But Hartsell’s task is also made easier by CCHS’s offensive production — which has surpassed the goals their coach set for this season.
“I told them if we can get 6 to 8 runs in a game, we’ll have a chance,” Hartsell said. “So getting 11 then 13 — it makes it easier in a pitcher. If we can continue to hit it like that, we’ll be in good shape.”
Cocke County will have a chance to extend its hot bats again on Thursday afternoon against Claiborne County.
First pitch is set for 5:30 p.m. in Newport.
