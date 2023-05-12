At one point Wednesday night, Danny Lee Hartsell looked up from his perch beside the dugout and asked two questions: “Where do we go from here? What do we do?”
That was how uncharacteristically his team had been playing, the fielding errors stacking up one after the other.
It was a strange occurrence given the way their defense had taken over the day prior, as well as the way this team had played en route to a 21-win season.
“I felt sorry for the girls honestly, because those are plays we’ve made year in, year out,” said Hartsell. “And I guess it was just freshman and sophomore mistakes that we’ve not had all year long.”
However untimely they may have been, those mistakes caught up with what had been a red-hot Lady Red team — dooming them in a 16-3 loss to Grainger County and ending their season one game shy of a District 2-3A title game and regional berth.
CCHS totaled six hits in the game, with Paige Niethammer and Shakyra Reed each going 2-for-3.
Hailee Hartsell gave up 16 runs, four earned, on 12 hits with two strikeouts in the loss.
Grainger moved on to the district tournament final, as well as the regional tournament next week.
Meanwhile, Cocke County was left to say goodbye to Niethammer and Becca Turner, with Hartsell sharing a heartfelt moment with his seniors Wednesday.
24 hours later, the team came dressed in shorts and t-shirts to receive awards on their home field.
District honors roll in
The awards started with gusto, with Hartsell being named Player of the Year as a freshman.
”The things she’s done against the competition this year, it’s phenomenal,” said Hartsell. “It’s a blessing as a coach and as a father to watch her do those.”
Shakyra Reed was named Defensive Player of the Year, and Jansyn and Jailah Ensley were both All-District selections.
So were Niethammer and Adisen McNealy, with McNealy, Hartsell and Shayna Williams battling injuries down the stretch.
Finally, Niethammer and Williams were also named to the All-Tournament team, and Hartsell was awarded District 2-3A Coach of the Year to cap his third season at the helm in Newport.
“I told them (Thursday) that the award is theirs,” said Hartsell. “They come in, they put in the work, and so do the assistant coaches. They make me look good.”
After the awards were given out, though, Hartsell sat his team down for a serious talk.
They had already cried and let their emotions run the night before, soaking up every last moment on their home field.
Now, it was time to snap and clear and begin preparing for next season.
Looking forward
“We set some goals and gave them ones we want as a team for next year,” said Hartsell. “Things as coaches that we can fix — are we too hard on you or need to work on this more?”
They also talked about handling emotions, an aspect that Hartsell said needs to change for next season.
He said he wants them to be more even-keeled, rather than soaring with excitement or becoming dejected with a bad result.
“We‘ve got to forget about it, wash it out, next man up,” he said.
Hartsell also said he plans to refine his coaching, eating Wednesday’s loss and taking the blame for players not being adequately prepared to take on new positions when injuries arise like they did this year.
“I should have had them better prepared,” he said. “I’ll take it on me. We weren’t ready like I thought we were, and I’ll eat that.
“But I’ll promise you this: unless something crazy happens, that won’t happen next year. We’ve got to be better mentally prepared. I’ve got to get better as a coach, because I’ve got too much talent sitting here to not go win a district tournament.”
There has certainly been a spark lit for next season, too.
Because while the Lady Red hugged and reminisced on a historic season, Grainger players roared on the field and in the visitor’s dugout.
“What they really didn’t like was getting beat and hearing the other team hooping and hollering,” said Hartsell. “That’s a little bit of our kickstart for next year. It puts a little burn in their stomach.”
