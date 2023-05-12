Cocke County’s soccer team posed with the district runner-up trophy on Thursday night at Seymour. But the Fighting Cocks are far from done, as they will travel to Knoxville next week for the next round of postseason play.
Cocke County’s Leo Campos (7) and Jeferson Cervellon shake hands following a goal against Claiborne earlier this season. Cervellon, the Campos brothers, Anthony Steinbacher and more will be essential for CCHS to make the kind of run it still could this postseason.
James Groat made a decision on Tuesday night. Little did he know then how far it would carry.
After Cocke County took down Northview to clinch its first ever district title game berth, Groat switched his typically tough viewpoint and said Wednesday’s practice would be easier. Looser.
“We’re rolling,” he summarized. So why would he change anything — right?
Wrong.
Because 48 hours after that decision, CCHS took just one shot on goal and lost 2-0 to Seymour in the district title game.
It was a vastly different performance than Groat had seen from his team for most of this season, and he took the blame while learning a hard lesson.
But in his mind, he also flipped a switch.
“I kept things a little loose and wanted to keep it rolling because we won seven in a row,” said Groat Thursday. “I didn’t get them mentally ready to play this game.
“We couldn’t score, and they played better defensively. We didn’t come to play, and I didn’t get them prepared. Sometimes when you get to tournament time, coaches tend to slow down a little — and that’s a mistake. You need to make practice as tough as you can so it makes the games easier.”
The good news for Cocke County? Its season is not done, as CCHS will travel to face Knox Halls or Fulton in the first round of regionals on Tuesday.
But to prepare for that, Groat said things will look far different next week.
“That won’t happen Monday,” he summarized. Monday will be a tough practice.”
How tough, exactly?
“Just get back to a tough, fundamental practice,” he said. “Make ‘em run, do the drills we need to do. Treat it like we did at the very beginning.”
More good news for Cocke County lies in the fact that Groat has been in this situation before.
So this is not unfamiliar territory.
Rather, to move further, he simply has to reset to what he knows, rather than trying to slow down when it matters most.
“I’ve been in this situation before,” he summarized. “Finished runner-up before in district in the girls’ bracket. Seymour is a really great team, and they’re well-coached, and they coached me. We just need to go back to work Monday and clean up some things.
“We’re not dead yet. I love these guys, they’re great kids. But they weren’t prepared today because of me.”
