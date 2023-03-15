NEWPORT — Andy Chrisman has brought his excitement for baseball season to anyone who will listen.
The 13-year veteran Cocke County coach has said repeatedly that this team has made him excited — more excited than he has been “in a long time,” based on what he has seen in practices and scrimmages.
But on Monday, for the season opener, Chrisman did not see that team.
He saw a different one that gave up three passed balls in the first inning for Grainger County’s first three runs.
One that gave up four more runs on four hits in the second for a 7-0 deficit.
And one that, after that deficit, did not show the resolve Chrisman wanted en route to a 12-0 loss in five innings — a run-ruled defeat in the first game of the season.
“I don’t know where the team I’ve seen for the last month went,” lamented Chrisman after the loss. “It’s Opening Day. How can you not want to play baseball on Opening Day? I don’t care if it’s 20 degrees out here. This is what you spend all year practicing for.
“I felt like from the beginning, guys didn’t want to get in the batting cage because it was cold. Energy level wasn’t quite there because it was cold. Then you play a pretty good team on top of that, and they just put it on you.”
Sophomore starter Trent Leas left the game in the top of the fourth, having given up four walks while striking out the same number.
But he was not the main issue.
“They got three in the first and shouldn’t have got any,” said Chrisman. “Then we give up four in the second and shouldn’t have got any. Then you’re down 7-0 and it’s cold — it’s just disappointing. I felt like we quit a little bit.
“Trent easily could have had four zeroes on the board with what he did. He wasn’t his usual self, had some control issues a little bit. But he did enough to give us a chance. Our defense just really let him down.”
Cocke County (0-1) will look to bounce back Wednesday afternoon, as Chrisman’s group travels to Grainger.
Isaac Dorsey will be on the bump for CCHS, while the Grizzlies will start Virginia Tech commit Brady Smith — who also knocked the RBI that gave Grainger its final margin Monday.
“He’s one of the best pitchers in the state for a reason,” said Chrisman. “Good chance to challenge ourselves against the best. We know the work we’ve got cut out, it’s going to be a big challenge. Hopefully we bring more energy than we did (Monday).”
