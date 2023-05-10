NEWPORT — James Groat sent a text late Tuesday night.
“Astounded,” he said. “That’s the word I was looking for.”
He had been unable to find the words earlier, so moved and excited by his team’s 8-1 victory over Northview Academy to advance to the district title game for the first time in the history of the Cocke County boys’ soccer program.
Tuesday’s win also locks up a regional spot for CCHS for next week.
And at 8:57 p.m. on Tuesday, right as Groat sent that text, the magnitude of what has occurred this season finally seemed to hit him square in the head.
“How bad they were, and for us to be where we are today, it’s a surprise,” said Groat bluntly. “I see the talent, but that’s how I feel. It’s surreal. They were 3-12, 1-9, 1-11. They forfeited games.
“So many pieces had to fall into place for this to happen. It just shocks the hell out of you.”
Groat seemed just that surprised after the buzzer sounded Tuesday, his players swarming him after reeling off five unanswered goals in the second half.
He couldn’t piece together words to tell his team, so he asked them three questions instead:
Who loves soccer? Who loves soccer? Who hates Coach Groat?
Each question was met with equal vigor, the last one bringing a round of laughter in the huddle. Because they don’t hate him. Not really.
“He just wants us to be better,” clarified senior Marcelo Vargas of the man who yells and rants and raves from underneath his gray bucket hat on the sideline. “He’s not being mean to us or anything, like we’re doing bad. He’s always helping us improve.”
The feeling about Groat and the one after Tuesday’s win are both new for Vargas and the rest of the CCHS upperclassmen, though that is not a bad thing.
“Playing with the same coach and same drills and same team, it gets old,” said Vargas. “It gets to the point of like, ‘Why are we even still doing it anymore?’
“But with Coach Groat, the way he coaches, he teaches us to be respectful and nice of the other team and to keep our composure. And that’s why we win games — because we keep our composure.”
Cocke County did exactly that on Tuesday, taking a 3-0 lead into the half before Northview rifled a shot into the next less than a minute into the final period.
At that point, Groat could see the wave coming. He already knew what would happen next. Because he has been through it before with the Cosby girls in 2018.
“Great group of girls,” he said. “Awesome. Deadly. But then — we kind of hit a wall. So when they started, I thought about that and was like, ‘Here it comes.’”
But didn’t have to think about it long. Cocke County answered quickly, then scored again 42 seconds later before finishing off the night with a flourish.
“The way they turned it on, what Anthony (Steinbacher) and all these boys say is, ‘Do your job.’ And great things happen.
“That’s what came to mind. These boys, they’re outstanding kids, and I know I make them mad a lot. But it’s working.”
Still, as the sun dipped behind the scoreboard, Groat admitted that he couldn’t think of much more to say than that.
He was still at a loss for words.
It did not matter, of course, as the one he sought would find him an hour later.
Still, as he brought Vargas in for a hug, Groat found six other words, these a summation of what could come next with the way this team is rolling: “Let’s go win a district championship.”
