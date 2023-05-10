NEWPORT — Adisen McNealy fired a throw from third base Tuesday, turning a clean grounder into an easy third out.
When the ball smacked leather for the out, Danny Lee Hartsell rose off the bucket he was sitting on and let loose with a fist pump and a yell: “Boom!”
It was a fitting end to the sixth inning, as the Lady Red anchored Hailee Hartsell — who threw seven scoreless innings — and made just enough timely hits to beat Claiborne 3-0 and advance to Wednesday’s district tournament semifinal against Grainger.
CCHS only generated three hits on the day, a stark contrast to the 15+ that this team usually has.
Still, the Lady Red worked around their offensive struggles and played small ball with seven steals.
“It’s not what we want to see, but we did enough to win a ballgame,” summarized Hartsell.
Paige Niethammer knocked two of those hits, while Jailah Ensley connected on the final one in the bottom of the sixth to score Niethammer for a 3-0 advantage.
Wednesday’s winner will advance to Thursday's district tournament title game, a feat that would also put CCHS in its second regional in as many seasons.
"They want it as bad as I want it right now," said Hartsell. "We kept our head in the ballgame and executed when we needed to offensively. I'm really proud of the results, because we made the adjustments we need to to go forward."
