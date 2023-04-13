Sports teams often have intra-squad scrimmages to promote competitiveness and build team chemistry.
Take, for example, this weekend’s Orange and White Game for the Tennessee football team in Knoxville.
Another such example lies in the Cocke County tennis program, which is in the midst of its 2023 campaign under Wade Wester.
The Lady Red are 4-4 so far this season, while the Fighting Cocks are 1-7.
Despite the mixed results, Wester has seen improvement across the board.
“We are having really good practices and I can see kids getting better individually,” he said. “We have challenge practices about once a week where the players can challenge someone above them for their spot. So it makes practices very competitive.”
That competitiveness has translated to matches, as Emily Shropshire is 4-4 this season at the No. 1 spot on the girls side.
“It is hard,” reiterated Wester, “for her to know she will be playing the best player every match. But she always steps up and is competitive.”
Together in doubles, Shropshire and Piper Stahlin are 5-3 so far this year.
Another high point has come with Kaylee Hannah, who is 6-2 so far this season.
Wester labeled her as the most improved, as well as the “hardest worker during practice.”
On the boys side, Easton Smith is 5-2 in the No. 1 singles spot.
“I love how Easton approaches each match with not being scared to play against the best,” said Wester. “His great attitude has stood out by how he handles adversity. He never gets rattled.”
Still, Smith does need some competition. That has come in the form of Conrad Morales, who is 4-4 this season and who battles regularly against Smith in practice.
“They,” said Wester, “have had some really good matches.”
He also pointed out the improvements of Cayson Hawkins and Cooper Chambers, two freshmen who have been “very competitive,” cited Wester.
Aside from his players, Wester also heaped credit onto his assistant coaches.
“Jordan Keller has been such a blessing for me,” said Wester. “While being the defensive coordinator for our football team, he finds time to help me in tennis. He actually played tennis at Maryville College back in the day and he comes to practice with great drills and also he can see what our players need to adjust during a match to be successful.”
Wester also called assistant Steve McNabb, “a tennis guru.”
“He loves the sport so much and he has an abundance of information he shares with our team,” said Wester. “So between Coach Keller and Coach McNabb, our tennis team is getting the right kind of coaching they need to be successful.”
