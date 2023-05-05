On Tuesday night, the Cocke County girls’ track and field team claimed its first conference title in 25 seasons by winning the Twin Lakes Conference meet with a total of 186 points.
“That was a goal going into the season,” said CCHS coach Daniel Dudley. “The girls have worked really hard this year and deserve that type of success.”
Jenna Pittman came in first in the 1600-meter event, bringing in a time of 5:35.67.
Pittman and Bethle Rush finished first and second, respectively, in the 800-meter event with times of 2:31.49 and 2:37.12.
Jessi Swanger notched first in the 200-meter event with 27.40 seconds, and Elaina Lewis and Lexi Massengill placed third and fourth in that event, respectively, with times of 28.51 and 29.49.
Pittman and Rush had similar results in the 3200-meter finals as they did in the 800-meter event, finishing first and second with times of 12:25.51 and 12:34.69.
CCHS also reached first place in the girls’ 4x400 relay with a time of 4:40.10.
Heather Bramlett and Sallie Shelton came in second and third, respectively, in the girls’ high jump with four feet, six inches and four feet, four inches.
Shelton came in third in the long jump with 13 feet, nine inches, and she finished second in the triple jump with 28 feet at the 6.50 mark.
“Jenna and Jessi and Bethle had really good nights,” said Dudley. “Sallie Shelton did really good in the field events. Mariah Thornton did well in the hurdles. And our relay teams did well.
“Just a total group effort. It was definitely a team effort, so we’re pleased with that. A lot of points from a lot of kids.”
Added Pittman: “I feel like everybody was very present at this meet. If I wasn’t running, I was cheering for somebody. And when I was running, someone was cheering me on. It was good to see everybody come together and win the meet.”
Daiah Simpson continued that effort by placing third in the girls’ shot put with a distance of 28 feet, 10 inches, and CCHS came in second in the girls’ 4x800 relay with a time of 12:12.44.
Mariah Thornton notched second place in hurdles, reaching a time of 18.55 seconds.
Jessi Swanger came in second in the girls’ 100-meter finals with a time of 13.53, and CCHS won the girls’ 4x200-meter relay with a time of 1:53.32.
Cocke County also had success on the boys’ side, as Daniel Price notched second place in the long jump and Cameron Ingle was third in the 300-meter hurdles at 49.37.
With those successes, both became the newest Cocke County competitors to notch spots in sectionals.
Ethan McCracken placed third in the 400-meter dash finals with a finish of 59.10, and Alex Fine was first in the 800-meter event with a time of 2:10.43.
Alejandro Ayala placed first in the 1600-meter event at 5:10.64, while Fine and Evan Miller were third and fourth at 5:14.60 and 5:21.38, respectively.
Miller was first in the 3200-meter event at 11:19.88, rounding out the individual events, and Ingle also placed fourth in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 20.80.
Price was second in the long jump finals at 19-10.50, and Jacob Robertson placed first in shot out at 45-01.00.
Collectively, CCHS placed second in the 4x800 relay at 9:16.99.
As far as other conference standings, the Fighting Cocks and Lady Red each had several All-Conference selections.
For the Fighting Cocks, those are: Cameron Ingle, Daniel Price, Ethan McCracken, Jacob Robertson, Abe Santillan, Alejandro Ayala, Alex Fine, Evan Miller, Elijah Hembree, Will Sutton, Tajuan Dockery, Mario Mitchell and Abe Mendez.
For the Lady Red, the selections are: Heather Bramlett, Sallie Shelton, Jaylah Elliott, Jasmine Norton, Daiah Simpson, Dixie Hammonds, Mariah Thornton, Jessi Swanger, Elaina Lewis, Jenna Pittman, Bethle Rush, Emily Pineiro, Kricket Murray, Kylee Sprouse, Mariah Cruz, Lexi Massengill, Jocelyn Waits and Sydnie Hudson.
The CCHS boys’ team is one that Dudley hopes will grow in the coming years, having suffered some setbacks due to youth and injuries this season.
“We have one senior with Abe Mendez and Jacob Robertson and Cris Flockhart who are juniors,” said Dudley. “Other than that, it’s freshmen and sophomores. So they overachieved on Tuesday night, scoring 115 points. And a lot of those came from freshmen and sophomores.
“I was pretty pleased with their performance. We need to get a year older, want to get a few more kids out. And I think the boys’ team will be right in the hunt for a district championship next year.”
He expected the Lady Red to have success this season, citing the consistency on Tuesday as opposed to previous meets.
“We’ve been kind of spotty here and there, like our relays will have a big night or our distance will have a big night,“ said Dudley. “But it just seemed like everybody performed well, and I think that was reflected in the scores.”
“Normally, we don’t talk about trying to win our meet,” he added. “Just talk about our times and focusing on the individual. This is one where we emphasize we’re trying to beat somebody. And the kids, like they did all year, responded.”
Now, Cocke County will be sending 19 athletes to sectionals across 31 different events.
While Dudley originally hoped to send 30, he said he is happy about what he has seen — especially considering the injuries incurred and absences present this season.
“Maybe that was a little ambitious,” he said. “I just expected a couple boys that didn’t work out, and it just didn’t happen. Then Carson Devotie getting injured, that was a huge loss.“
Tuesday’s weather did not help matters, as wind and cold weather blew through the area.
“But it didn’t faze our kids,” said Dudley. “We’ve preached to them that you can’t control that, and they’re great kids. They’re fun to coach.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.