On Tuesday night, the Cocke County girls’ track and field team claimed its first conference title in 25 seasons by winning the Twin Lakes Conference meet with a total of 186 points.

“That was a goal going into the season,” said CCHS coach Daniel Dudley. “The girls have worked really hard this year and deserve that type of success.”

