Cocke County coach Chris Mintz instructs his team during a timeout in Saturday’s district tournament semifinal against Grainger. The Lady Red lost 56-42, putting them in Monday’s consolation game against Claiborne.
ROGERSVILLE — Blake Clevenger walked alone near the Cherokee Chiefs’ logo at mid-court on Saturday.
The frustration was visible on the freshman’s face, just as it was heard in the crowd and bench with every Cocke County shot that bounced off the rim.
The Lady Red made no shots from beyond the arc in their district tournament semifinal game against Grainger.
Conversely, the Lady Grizzlies — who fell to CCHS in both regular-season matchups — came out red-hot and stayed that way with nine triples en route to a 56-42 win that puts them in Monday’s tournament championship against Greeneville.
Cocke County held a 22-18 lead at halftime, but Grainger matched on a 16-0 run out of the break.
They ultimately outscored CCHS 19-3 during the period, then held off the Lady Red in the fourth quarter.
“We didn’t shoot the ball well at all,” said coach Chris Mintz. “Came out in the third quarter, and I think we had more turnovers than shots.
“Didn’t hit a 3-pointer all night, shot 50% from the free-throw line, and you’re not going to win any games like that.”
Paige Niethammer led the way with 16 points, the only Cocke County player in double-figures.
Clevenger and Halle Kitchen had seven points apiece, and Shakyra Reed and Destiny Reese has four each.
Adisen McNealy and Kirsten Moore finished out the scoring with two points each.
With the loss, the Lady Red were bumped to Monday’s consolation game against Claiborne — a team that CCHS beat 66-33 on Senior Night and 62-47 at Claiborne the following Monday.
Still, given that Cocke County also beat Grainger twice in the regular season, Mintz’s postgame message was clear.
“We struggled a little with them up there, and that’s what I told them — it’s not a ‘gimme’ game,” he said. “That will be a game for us to hopefully regroup and play better going into the region tournament. We’ve got to win to get seeded a little better.
“After that, this is over — it’s time to start a whole new season and make another run at it.”
