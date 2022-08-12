NEWPORT — Cosby quarterback Tyler Turner turned and saw nothing but red jerseys.
“When you’re fixing to get hit in the face, it’s hard to throw the football,” Eagles coach Kevin Hall would summarize later.
Indeed it was for Turner. The senior planted his feet and heaved a prayer, the ball hissing through through air clogged with grass and smoke and the excitement of another football season in Cocke County.
And there, waiting in the middle of the field, was Fighting Cocks defensive back Donovan Ramsey.
The sophomore leaped and picked off Turner’s pass, marking his second interception of the night.
Behind a stout, swarming defense, Cocke County finished the job and staved off Cosby 7-0 in the fourth and final quarter of the second annual Gateway to the Smokies Football Jamboree.
Friday night’s meeting marked only the second matchup between Cosby and CCHS on the gridiron, with last year’s jamboree being the first.
Despite its defensive success, Cocke County’s offensive struggles were similar to Cosby’s. Twice the Fighting Cocks found themselves in the red zone after generating turnovers, yet they couldn’t come away with points.
Cocke County did find a positive ground game, as Ramsey and France — who snagged the Fighting Cocks’ third and final pick of the night — carried several times.
Cocke County’s lone touchdown came off a run from Oren Hazelwood on an early drive in the quarter.
CCHS also gave up a fumble, though Cosby could not turn it into a score despite two promising runs from Slate Shropshire.
“Definitely some struggles. We missed a wide-open receiver on a corner route,” said CCHS head coach Scotty Dykes. “All in all, we had a couple running lanes, did some decent things there, but we’ve got to learn to finish drives. Two turnovers and only come up with seven points. That’s got to be corrected.
"But the effort was good, and I’ve been super pleased with the effort tonight and the two scrimmages. If they’ll keep that up, I can live with that.”
Dykes noted that he wants to see more physicality from everyone going into next week’s opener, as the Fighting Cocks made several substitutions.
But for Cosby and Kevin Hall, those substitutions didn’t happen nearly often enough.
”I told them we weren’t able to use our biggest advantage we’ll have this year, and that’s our depth,” he said. “When you play one quarter, you don’t get to wear other people down.”
Hall mentioned that he passed word to his younger players about how vital they’ll be this season, despite the fact that they did not play as much on Friday.
”That’s what going to help us win a lot of football games,” he summarized.
He also noted an improvement in execution and defense as compared to the Eagles’ two scrimmages, with a hint at what’s to come.
”We’re not close to as good as we’re fixing to be,” he noted.
The 12-minute matchup was a fitting end to the jamboree, which saw 10 total teams take the field.
Starting off, Parrottsville’s Pee-Wee team fell to Dandridge 10-0 after a dominant eight-minute quarter from Peyton Hager.
His next time out, Hager gashed the Newport Roosters for a large gain before punching in another score via a wide-open catch.
Not to be outdone, Newport relied on a solid running game before Elijah Mason scored on a trip down the sideline. The Roosters added a point on a conversion to make the score 7-6, then they came up with a defensive stop to win the quarter — but only after another possible Hager touchdown was called back for a penalty.
Pedro Gudger’s Cocke County Middle School team blanked The King’s Academy 12-0 before beating Cosby Middle School 16-0.
The Fighting Cocks’ defense swarmed each backfield it faced, and one touchdown featured a pass from backup quarterback Tyson Sutton to starter Spencer Moore.
The Dobyns-Bennett freshmen took down Hancock County 7-0, but they couldn’t contain Cosby wide receiver Hayden Green.
Shortly into the D-B-Cosby matchup, Green turned and cradled a pass from Turner in traffic before racing ahead for a touchdown — enough cushion to give Cosby a 6-0 win after a failed PAT.
“It’s what he does,” said Hall of Green. “He did it so much last year, and he’s already doing it this year. It’s more surprising when it doesn’t happen.”
Going forward, Hall said he wants the Eagles to shore up their focus as they gear up for their first matchup against Sunbright.
Cocke County, meanwhile, welcomes Cherokee to Larry Williams Stadium next Friday at 7 p.m. — and Scotty Dykes made sure to warn his team that game week is here.
But he also took time to look around at the jamboree happening in front of him, like what he dreamed of building when he came back to Cocke County in the first place.
“I was super proud,” said Dykes. “I got to talk to a couple of the other coaches after the game, me and Kevin talked after the game, and I think everybody was super excited about the turnout and the excitement in the air.
“I think this can grow and be a great event for the community. Me and Kevin were in agreement on that, and we want to keep moving forward with it. I hope the fans felt like it was worth coming out and seeing some good football.”
