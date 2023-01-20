Thursday night was packed with elementary basketball action across Cocke County.
Four county league teams took part in make-up games in preparation for next week’s tournament, while both Newport Grammar teams defeated West View in their final regular season games.
To start off the in-county matchups, Smoky Mountain took down Del Rio in both games. The Lady Bears won 31-4, led by six points each from Jacey Ball and Sophia Summerlin.
Kassie Davis accounted for five points, Mycelia Baker had four, and five different players — Azariah Spurgeon, Mattie Rush, Lily Rich, Haven Ramsey and Faith Walsh — scored two points apiece.
For Del Rio, Mackenna Howard and Cheyenne Kear put up two points each.
In the boys’ matchup, Smoky won 40-25 off 12 points from Brody Stooksbury and 11 from Johnnie Merkle. Ezra Spurgeon and Noah Clark had seven and six points, respectively, for the Bears, while Cayden Prahlow and JonCoy Lulich had two points each.
For the Trojans, Eli Sprouse totaled 13 points, while Chance Orr Hayes had eight. Adam Bishop and Chase Burgin notched two points apiece.
In the other in-county matchups, Edgemont’s Lady Panthers defeated the Bridgeport Lady Rockets 31-28, while Bridgeport shot past the Panthers 55-21.
Lakelynn Fowler and Elizabeth Moss led the Lady Rockets with 12 and 11 points, respectively. Lynckon Haynes had four points, Jaylen Moore had three and Essence Biggs scored one.
Matisse Bible led Bridgeport with a game-high 17 points. Kennedi Blankenship finished with five, while Mia McCarter, Arianna Mendez and Taylor Donnelly had two points each.
For the Rockets, Jaylon Holt led the way with 14 points. Addy Pack totaled nine, Ethan Bradshaw had seven and Jaquel Porter had six. Gavin Gilliand notched five points, followed by Elijah Hill, Zai Tinsley and Branson Dunn with four each. Rider Finchum rounded out the scoring with two points.
Levi Sepulveda led Edgemont with 11 points, followed by Brayden Laws with five and Channing Cobbs with four. DaShawn Henderson had one point for the Panthers.
In a non-county matchup, the NGS Warriors won 66-30, as Spencer Moore poured in a game-high 28 points. Lofton Ford and Zachary Williams added 11 points each. Romon Martinez-Hazelwood notched eight points, Parker Ford totaled four, Talon Leas had two and Kason Stewart rounded out the scoring with one.
The Lady Warriors, meanwhile, pulled out a 41-10 win with 20 points from Karmine Carmichael. Ellie Proffitt added nine points, Meredith Grooms had seven, and Hayden Carter and Bentleigh Morris totaled three and two points, respectively.
Both NGS teams will gear up for next week’s TMSAA area tournament, in which both teams are the top seed. They will play on Monday at Cherokee High School, with the opponents being decided in tournament games on Saturday.
As far as the county tournament is concerned, the No. 8 and 9 seeds and No. 4 and 5 seeds will play Thursday, January 26, at the higher-seeded schools.
The girls’ games will involve Edgemont at Cosby and Del Rio at Northwest, with both games at 6:00 p.m.
The boys’ games will include Bridgeport at Grassy Fork and Del Rio at Centerview, with both of those set to take place at 8 p.m.
The rest of the tournament will take place at Cocke County High School from January 30-31 and February 2-4 with no tournament games on Wednesday, February 1 or Friday, February 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.