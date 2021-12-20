With the high school football season over, athletes across the state are being recognized for their efforts this past season.
Cocke County had their fair share of young men placed on All-Region teams. The program had six players recognized on their respective All-Region teams, with several more earning honorable mentions.
Roman Stewart, Baylor Baxter, Brazen Stewart, Jacob Robertson, Carson Devotie and Anthony Steinbacher were named to the All-Region team with 40 other individuals. The schools within the region include Central, Halls, Heritage, Sevier and West High.
This year’s honorable mentions for Cocke County include Landon Lane, Lakkin France, Ben Watts and Raeshon Palmer. Anthony Steinbacher was also named to the All-Academic team.
