Cocke County’s Easton Smith goes for a serve during a Monday afternoon matchup against Greeneville in the district tournament in Morristown. Smith and rest of the Fighting Cocks and Lady Red were eliminated, as Smith and two other seniors saw their final seasons come to a close.
MORRISTOWN — The Cocke County tennis team wrapped up its 2023 season on Monday on the first day of the district tournament at Frank Lorino Park.
The year did not end on a high note record-wise, as CCHS tennis players bowed out within the first slate of matches.
Still, CCHS coach Wade Wester had plenty of positive takeaways from his 12th year at the helm.
“I just got done texting the whole team,” said Wester on Monday. “Very appreciative of their attitudes this year. Every team we played bragged on our kids as far as their attitudes and being respectful, so that made me proud.”
What will he remember most from this season?
“Just their desire to play,” said Wester, “and I hope the three seniors we had keep playing throughout their lives. And I hope the kids for next year fall in love with tennis a little bit more and come back better players next year.”
Wester’s comments allude to three off-court losses that the Fighting Cocks and Lady Red have suffered, as they must say goodbye to three seniors: Easton Smith, Emily Shropshire and Madelyn Lewis.
Smith and Shropshire were the No. 1 players for the boys’ and girls’ teams, respectively, and leave a legacy for the next class.
“They’ve had to play against good players every day,” summarized Wester. “They’ve just brought it, so to know I could depend on them to come out and be competitive was something you don’t always have.
“So we’ve got big shoes to fill with them gone.”
Cocke County will look to do that with players like Conrad Morales, who was one of four CCHS players to be named an All-District selection.
The other three were Smith, Shropshire and Kaylee Hannah.
““Easton and Conrad were constantly battling every day in practice,” said Wester, “and Kaylee is just a sophomore, and she probably improved the most of anyone on the team. I can’t wait to see how much better she gets.
“Those four definitely deserved it and earned it. Just awesome to know they were respected enough to get it.”
Aside from being thankful to his players, Wester wanted to reiterate thankfulness for his two assistants, Jordan Keller and Steve McNabb.
“Honestly, I’m just more of the organizer,” said Wester. “Coach Keller and Coach McNabb, they love the game, they love tennis. Our team wouldn’t be what it is without them, because they coach kids and see things I don’t.
“Watching them, they care and play every play with those kids. They were nervous, pacing, it was important to them to see the kids do well.”
Overall, Wester is feeling excited about what could happen next season, so long as the same passion remains for the kids he has coming back.
“If we can just get a couple more kids to come out and get the kids that are coming back to get a little better, I can see us being competitive again next year,” Wester said.
