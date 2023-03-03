On Wednesday night, 2021 Cocke County graduate and three-sport athlete Keaston Jackson was killed in an ATV accident.
Jackson was riding in a RZR ATV with his friend, Tabian France, when the vehicle crashed along a mountain road.
While Jackson did not survive, France remains in critical condition.
After his CCHS career, Jackson spent time playing for the Missouri Falcons, an eight-man semi-pro football team in Franklin County, Missouri.
The Falcons, among many others sharing in sorrow, put out a post regarding Jackson’s passing.
It reads: This morning we got notified that former Falcons Quarterback Keaston Jackson has passed away. Keaston was a great person to be around on and off the field, we love you and miss you brother. Please keep Keaston and his family in your prayers.
#RIPKeaston #F4L
While Jackson donned a black No. 8 jersey for the Falcons, France remained around Newport and served as the clock operator for Cocke County’s football games this past season.
Both of them played under Scotty Dykes, who was in his second year at the helm when they were seniors.
A.C. Willis, the principal at CCHS, was the athletic director for both students.
On Thursday, he reflected on the loss of Jackson and France’s road forward.
“Anytime we lose a student — and we have gone through this before — whether they are a student now or graduated, they are always part of our family,” Willis said. “Remembering Keaston, I remember a young man that had grit and determination and battled through a lot of adversity just to make it to where he was.”
Already, the Cocke County community has begun to rally around Jackson's family.
A GoFundMe has been set up to help cover Jackson’s funeral expenses, and prayer requests for both families have been posted across social media.
There is also 3-on-3 basketball tournament being set up to benefit Jackson's family, with middle school, high school and adult divisions available. Entry will cost $75 for a team of three, and the tournament will be held at Edgemont Elementary on March 25 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and March 26 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Anyone interested can contact Scottie Thornton at (423)248-8668 or (423)623-6769, with checks made payable to Thornton.
Altogether, the outpouring is already similar to the response after Hayden Green's ATV accident in November.
And, like Green's accent, this one also affects members of Cosby and Cocke County High Schools.
Jackson’s younger brother is Cosby senior Jayston Fine, while France’s younger sibling is Cocke County senior Lakkin France.
“(Keaston's) family has always been part of Cocke County and Cosby High Schools,” Willis said. “So the first thing that goes through my mind is his family and those people that are hurting and what they will have to go through. Future birthdays, future events in which they’ll have to live without a son and a brother.”
While France’s outcome remains to be seen, Willis said he knows France will have a difficult time — but that CCHS and the community will be there if and when needed.
“He’s going to have a tough road,” said Willis. “If not physically, he’ll have a tough road mentally. He has lost someone who was like a brother to him, and he will think of (Wednesday) night for a long time to come.”
“But what he has to know is he has family at Cocke County High School who are ready to surround him that the love and patience that he needs,” added Willis. “Just because he’s graduated does not mean he’s left us. We’re still here for him. I’m still here for him. He’s a tough young man, and there are a lot of adults in this building that are here for him.
“It’s just tough for a lot of people.”
