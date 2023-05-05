NEWPORT — Leo Campos started the scoring eight-and-a-half minutes into the first half on Thursday.
Moments later, Anthony Steinbacher found the net for a 2-0 lead.
Then Avery Craig scored. Then Jeferson Cervellon. Then Jose Barrientos, marking the first goal of his career. And then Cervellon again.
In total, CCHS rolled up 10 goals in 40 minutes of play, downing Cosby 10-0 on Senior Night at Cocke County.
The victory pushed James Groat’s team to 15-2 this season, as the Fighting Cocks have scored 123 goals while only allowing 17.
It also gave a fitting send-off for four seniors — Barrientos, Steinbacher, Marcelo Vargas and Sneh Patel — who have bought into Groat’s vision in his first season at Cocke County.
“For those four seniors, it’s awesome,” said Groat. “Every senior scored this year, Jose had his first goal ever. It’s good to see them smile. It’s special for those four and this team.”
In Newport, Groat has quickly built a monster with multiple scoring threats.
Other coaches have recognized the achievements, pinning several Cocke County players with postseason honors: Cervellon as Striker of the Year, Steinbacher as Co-Midfielder of the Year, and Cervellon, Steinbacher, Vargas, Morgan Pittman and Corn, Leo and Rolando Campos as other All-District selections.
On Tuesday, those same district picks will take on Northview when CCHS hosts its first ever home district semifinal game.
“It’s great,” summarized Groat of his district picks. “You pack people on Jef, we’ve got Corn and Leo. What are you gonna do? Avery finally wore his glasses, and he didn’t miss a shot!
“We’re deadly. And Rolo in that goal — he’s a game changer.”
But Groat was not the only one to compliment his team.
He also received kudos from the Cosby sideline, as Eagles assistant Maddy Dawson — who played under Groat when he was at Cosby — has witnessed firsthand his struggles to bring soccer to the forefront in Cocke County.
“It’s nice,” she said. “He’s a great guy, and I’m so glad his program is doing well, because I know how much he has pushed soccer in Cocke County.”
Dawson also noted improvement within this Cosby team, which completed its first regular season since 2021 on Thursday.
“We didn’t always get the first touches, but what I’ve seen the most is that we didn’t give up,” said Dawson. “Their pressure was so much better than the last time we played Cocke County — we challenged them a lot more, I think.”
Groat offered similar analysis, returning the compliment to Dawson, Meredith Bell and head coach Hillery Griffin.
“Cosby has improved dramatically because of them,” said Groat. “The scoreboard doesn’t dictate what those ladies have done. They’ve worked really hard. They’re great coaches, and they have a lot of patience.
“You watch. If they continue to stay there and people are supportive of them, they will do awesome things.”
One such achievement would include a win over Alcoa on Tuesday, as the Eagles will travel to take on the Tornadoes in the first round of their district tournament.
“They played really hard last time we played Alcoa, so just do it again,” said Dawson. “It might be our last game. But it might not. Anything could happen.”
Meanwhile, Cocke County will look to continue a season that has been historic thus far — especially for seniors such as Steinbacher, who is soaking up the success in his final run.
“It’s really cool, especially Jose scoring,” Steinbacher said. “We wanted that for him.”
As for Steinbacher‘s favorite memory from this regular season?
“Finally mercy-ruling teams instead of getting mercy-ruled,” he said with a satisfied smile. “That’s what I’ll remember.”
