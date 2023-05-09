NEWPORT — At the beginning of this spring, Cocke County’s track and field practice looked more like the gathering of a football team with 55 kids spread across Larry Williams Stadium.
Fast forward to this week, and the view is far different.
22 kids, several prepping for individual events and others prepping for relays, all mentally and physically readying themselves for the sectional meet this Saturday at Tennessee’s Tom Black Track.
Such is the case after the Twin Lakes Conference meet, which featured the first title in over two decades for the CCHS girls’ team.
After that meet, though, those who did not qualify for sectionals were sent home for the season — leading to a difficult few days last week for the team and for CCHS coach Daniel Dudley.
“It’s tough,” Dudley said Monday. “You’ve got kids that have been working since November, and to not qualify, it breaks your heart a little bit. But it’s part of it, and we’ve got to do a better job coaching those kids.”
But now, Dudley’s focus lies in preparing the sectional qualifiers for their meet this weekend.
And, like they have done through bad weather, poor times or anything else out of their control, his team members have bought in to their newest task.
“It’s like what we talked about,” he said. “Good or bad, we’re going to flush it and move on to the next thing. Talking to those that did make it, we had to shift our focus.
“Our kids have been really good about that this year, living in the now instead of the future or the past. And I think they’ve done a good job of that.”
For Cocke County, individual sectional qualifiers include 18 different participants.
They are as follows: Jenna Pittman and Bethle Rush in the girls’ 800-meter event, 1600-meter event and 3200-meter event; Mariah Thornton in the girls’ 100-meter hurdles and 300-meter hurdles; Jasmine Norton and Elaina Lewis in the girls’ triple jump; Evan Miller in the boys’ 1600-meter event and 3200-meter event; Jessi Swanger in the girls’ 100-meter event and 200-meter event; Alejandro Ayala in the boys’ 800-meter event and 1600-meter event; Daniel Price in the boys’ 200-meter event and long jump; Alex Fine in the boys’ 800-meter event and 1600-meter event; and Cameron Ingle in the boys’ 300-meter hurdles.
Jacob Robertson will participate in boys’ shot put and discus, while Heather Bramlett and Sallie Shelton will take part in girls’ high jump.
Shelton will also do the triple jump, Tajuan Dockery qualified for sectionals in the long jump, and Daiah Simpson and Dixie Hammonds qualified for sectionals in the girls’ shot put and discus, respectively,
Relay team qualifiers add four more participants, bringing the total to 22.
In total, they are the girls’ 4x200 team of Swanger, Lewis, Thornton and Lexi Massengill; the girls’ 4x400 team of Swanger, Lewis, Massengill and Pittman; the girls’ 4x800 team of Pittman, Rush, Kricket Murray and Mariah Cruz; and the boys’ 4x800 team of Abe Mendez, Fine, Ayala and Miller.
For different participants across multiple events, that means different methods at practice this week.
“For kids in individual events, we’re fine-tuning those events,” said Dudley. “With relays, we’re fine-tuning handoffs and things of that nature.
“Just focusing on what they need — and that’s what is nice about these 10 days. You don’t have 55 kids, you’ve just got the ones that have qualified, and you can focus on what they need.”
By Saturday, Dudley and the Fighting Cocks and Lady Red hope that the fulfillment of those needs will translate to 22 spots at the state meet.
But that is far from a sure thing.
“It’s tight,” Dudley summarized. “It could be one of those days where we could send 10 kids to state, and it could be one of those where we don’t send anybody. It’s that tight. We’ve told the kids that, and we’ve got to race well.”
Such a close window has ratcheted up the nerves this week, as CCHS sectional qualifiers look to be at their strongest this weekend.
“It’s fun in some aspects, and it’s not fun in other ways,” said Dudley. “Because you’re like, ‘Oh gosh.’
“Our kids need to run their best Saturday. We need to peak.”
