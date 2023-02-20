ROGERSVILLE — During a regular weekday practice last month, Cocke County point guard Brazen Stewart was asked about the goal he and the rest of the seniors have for this season.
He turned, looked up at the wall and pointed toward the banners hanging on the wall.
“We want,” he said, “to hang one of those.”
On Saturday afternoon, the Fighting Cocks put themselves in position to do exactly that by beating Grainger 70-67 in the District 2-AAA Tournament semifinal.
Now, they will face Greeneville in Tuesday’s district title game — their first appearance since 2017 and first one in Casey Ragan’s three years as head coach.
Saturday’s win also cemented a region tournament home game for CCHS, something they have pushed for all season too.
They had to earn it, withstanding a second-half Grainger push after holding as much as a 15-point lead in the third quarter.
“It wasn’t pretty by any stretch, but at the end of the day, the guys got it done,” said Ragan. “This time of year, it’s survive and advance. I couldn’t be more happy for this group of kids.
“That’s always the goal, is to be in the district title game — first one since 2017. And to have a home region game, the first one since 2017. I’m just excited for the opportunity.”
So is Hayes, who led the way with 24 points.
The sophomore provided several second-half answers, coming through with one turnaround jumper after another to keep CCHS in front anytime Grainger’s Brady Smith knocked down a three to cut the deficit to two or one.
“It was huge down toward the stretch there,” said Ragan. “First half, defensively, we gave them too many good looks. Second half, we cleaned it up but the Smith kid made tough shots. But it was great to have somebody on the other end to answer, and Kyler did.”
Lakkin France did too, as he scored a career-high 20 points with four three-pointers — three in the third quarter alone.
At one point, he came over to the sideline during a timeout and yelled a simple phrase into the huddle: “Give me the ball!”
The moment exemplified his growth as a shooter, something he has improved game-by-game all season.
“It was great,” said Ragan on France’s confidence. “Once he got motivated in the correct way, he settled in and played very well. We’re not in this position without him.”
“At first, we played a little jittery,” Ragan added. “A little emotional instead of with emotion. Once we settled in and got back to being who we are, we played well.”
Now, Cocke County looks toward a big week, which will feature a home playoff game on Saturday night.
But first, the Fighting Cocks have some business to handle on Tuesday when they play for the district title against Greeneville — a team that beat CCHS 58-37 and 74-67 in the regular season.
“The last time we played them, we gave them a really good shot,” said Ragan. “We’ve got a good feel for what they like to do, so it comes down to who plays a little cleaner and makes more shots.”
If Cocke County can do that, it will be 1-for-1 in fulfilling the goal Stewart referenced earlier this season.
“I’m just excited for the opportunity,” said Ragan. “Hopefully on Tuesday night, we let it loose and go see what happens.”
