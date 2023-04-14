Danny Lee Hartsell witnessed this week his team’s ability to handle adversity.
On Monday night, the Lady Red lost 8-7 in extra innings at Morristown East.
When walking off the field that night, CCHS players had to sidestep East players who bear-hugged in celebration.
They had a long talk in right field, then broke for the evening.
But the next night, they came out and clinched a 5-4 win over Grainger to move to 5-0 in district play.
48 hours after that, CCHS took down Cherokee — their second win over the Chiefs this season — by a score of 7-4 to clinch a 6-0 record in-conference.
They have continued their success at the plate, notching 15 hits on Thursday and nine Tuesday.
“We knew we were going to be good,” said Hartsell, who noted the way his team responded following the loss. “But if you’d have told me we’d continue to hit the ball like this — I’m just super proud.”
Cocke County has found support across its lineup, including a bottom third that has been picking up steam with Adisen McNealy, Shayna Williams and Jansyn Ensley.
“I think they got a little bit more aggressive,” said Hartsell. “I put a few hit and runs to make them swing. They did those and were being really aggressive. We went up there wanting to hit it.”
McNealy made her first start Thursday after returning from her overextended ligament injury against Greeneville, and Hartsell said she played “incredibly well” at first base.
On the offensive end, CCHS found boosts in Shakyra Reed, Paige Niethammer, Hailee Hartsell, McNealy, Williams and Ensley.
Reed went 3-for-4 on the day, while Niethammer and Hartsell went a combined 4-for-8 with four runs between them.
Niethammer exploded with a solo shot in her first at-bat of the day — and on the first pitch she saw, no less — for her first home run of the year.
“Paige,” said Hartsell, “absolutely crushed that ball. I don’t know what their fence is, but that ball had to be every bit of 250 or 260.
“She’s been that senior leader just like she does on the basketball court. The swing has been there all year — I’m glad she finally got one of those on the board.”
For Hartsell, that hit and Niethammer’s contributions in the dugout have also solidified the kind of leader she is for the Lady Red.
“She’s a freak athlete,” he said. “It’s incredible that she can multitask in all sports and be as good as she is.”
Now, the Lady Red (12-3, 6-0) will look to build off that momentum with matchups against Jefferson County and Claiborne before they host Greeneville on Thursday.
“And I would give anything to go in 8-0,” said Hartsell in reference to district play, “but it’s been close with everybody.
“So we’ll have to wait until next week to see.”
