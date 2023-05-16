COSBY — Prior to the bottom of the fifth inning on Monday night, Cosby softball coach Mike Bryant gathered his infielders at the door to their dugout.
There, he delivered a simple message: “Put pressure on ‘em.”
Cosby had struggled to find runs so far, leaving three stranded before a Chloe Hance grounder scored Shylee Weeks for a 1-0 lead over Unaka in the fourth inning of the Region 1-A semifinals.
After Bryant’s statement, though? “I think everybody got more confidence,“ said Kylee Cornwell. “And that kind of opened up everything.”
A two-out triple from Reese Michaels got Cosby rolling, then Cornwell hammered a two-run shot to center field for a 3-0 lead.
Weeks followed that with a homer of her own, this one a solo bomb to deep center, and Cosby was off and running en route to an 8-0 win.
The victory propels Cosby to Wednesday’s region championship game against North Greene at 6 p.m.
It also puts the Lady Eagles into Friday’s sectional round, when they will play at home if they win Wednesday or away if they lose to the Huskies.
Either way, Bryant is excited to be back in the region title game for the second time in his Cosby tenure and first time since 2019.
“Anytime you get to this level, it’s special, and it doesn’t really matter the group,” said Bryant. “But this group is special. They’ve worked super hard, and we took some lumps. We had some growing pains.
“But it’s made us a better team and speaks to our resilience — they didn’t want to hang their head, and they wanted to keep working hard. That’s special in itself.”
What’s even more special? That Bryant’s words had such an immediate and profound impact on his team.
Following Weeks’ bomb, Lakelyn Sweeten drove a two-out shot deep to center — only for it to land at the fence, a couple feet shy of what would have been a third straight home run.
“I thought we went back-to-back-to-back, but that ball hung up just a little bit,” said Bryant. “But when kids that you’re coaching will respond like that, how much fun is that? That’s awesome.”
Still, Cosby wasn’t done. Not close, in fact, as the Lady Eagles stacked four more runs in the sixth inning to clinch the win.
Michaels led off with a two-out RBI double, then let loose with a dab — a common occurrence for big hits with this team — before a Kaymen Moss single put runners on the corners.
Cornwell came through with another big hit, a double to score two for a 7-0 lead, and Weeks shot an RBI single to left for the final margin at 8-0.
Each of Cosby’s runs came with two outs too, another nod to the Lady Eagles’ ability to respond with their backs against the wall.
“I’ve got to give these young ladies credit, because I’ve challenged them and challenged them to compete no matter how many outs we have “ said Bryant. “They been super focused these last few games, and that’s exactly what we’ve been able to do — see the pitcher a couple times and start to get our hits.”
Fittingly, Hance bookended the game when she fired a throw from her knees for the final out in the seventh.
Now, Cosby will look toward a matchup with North Greene on Wednesday with a home sectional game at stake for Friday.
Bryant’s team lost twice to the Huskies last year but has not faced them yet this season.
“North Greene is a heck of a team,” he said. “They’ve won a lot of games and beaten a lot of big schools. They’ve got a pitcher who I think was All-State as a sophomore in Campbell Gaby. And we’ve faced her twice.
“We’ve seen her before, and Coach (Danny) Weems, he’s a defensive guru. Just does a great job with this program.”
Still, if Monday was any indication, the Lady Eagles won’t have to look far to find motivation.
They’ll only need to glance down the dugout to their head coach, who is ready and willing to dole out words of wisdom when needed.
“They understood what I was saying,” said Bryant, “and responded exactly the way I wanted them to.”
