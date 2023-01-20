Coggins 1

Cosby’s Kinley Coggins tore her ACL and meniscus in Monday night’s matchup at North Greene, bringing a premature end to her senior season with the Lady Eagles.

 Jake Nichols

Cody Lowe had an uneasy feeling from the moment he knelt beside Kinley Coggins on Monday night in Greeneville.

After Coggins went down in the Cosby Lady Eagles’ game against North Greene, she lay on the floor and told Lowe she felt a “pop” in her left knee — the same kind of “pop” she had felt four years earlier, when she tore the ACL in her right knee in eighth grade.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.