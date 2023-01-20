Cody Lowe had an uneasy feeling from the moment he knelt beside Kinley Coggins on Monday night in Greeneville.
After Coggins went down in the Cosby Lady Eagles’ game against North Greene, she lay on the floor and told Lowe she felt a “pop” in her left knee — the same kind of “pop” she had felt four years earlier, when she tore the ACL in her right knee in eighth grade.
“I didn’t feel good about it then,” admitted Lowe.
On Wednesday in Knoxville, an MRI confirmed the news that Coggins, Lowe and the Cosby team feared: the senior point guard had torn her left ACL, as well as her meniscus.
The injury puts an end to Coggins’ senior season, a jolting halt that sends ripples across the Lady Eagles’ lineup.
“She’s a great leader, the girls really love her and look up to her,” said Lowe. “We lose our point guard, one of our best defenders and our second-leading scorer. It’s a huge blow to the team.”
Still, he feels far worse for Coggins than anyone else.
“I hate it so bad for her,” said Lowe. “Way more for her than for the team or myself. It’s undeserving. She’s a kid that works really hard, a team-first girl. It is very unfortunate.”
Coggins averaged 7.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.8 steals per game this season.
Lowe mentioned that Coggins will likely undergo surgery in early February.
In her absence, the Lady Eagles have rotated between Shylee Weeks and Ali Smith at point guard.
Together, the pair guided Cosby to a big win over Claiborne on Tuesday, with Alexis McGaha chipping a perfect percentage from the field and beyond the arc.
Lowe said the message to both Shelton and Smith is simple: “Just relish the opportunity to have the ball in their hand. The point guard is like the quarterback on the floor. You’re the leader, you get us in our offense. So they will have to be more vocal and just relish the opportunity.”
And what about moving forward without Coggins’ leadership?
“We can’t sulk in it or feel bad for ourselves,” he said. “No one else is going to, so we have to tighten up our bootstraps and get to work. That’s all you can do.”
