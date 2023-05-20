HARRIMAN — At 8:02 p.m. on Friday night, Mike Bryant’s eyes tracked the ball off the bat during Harriman’s final shot against his Cosby Lady Eagles.
He looked toward center field, where Kaymen Moss began shifting back and forth, her feet moving in a way that told Bryant one thing: it was over.
”We know,” said Bryant, “that when she gets those little happy feet, she’s camped. She’s under it.”
Sure enough, Moss was. And when the ball settled into her glove for the final out of the game, all sorts of bedlam broke free at once.
For the first time since 2002 and fourth time in program history, the Cosby Lady Eagles knew they were going to the state tournament.
They had stormed back from a 3-0 deficit for a 10-4 win over Harriman in the Class 1-A Sectional — and they were ready to celebrate.
Players charged out of the dugout and across the infield, with pitcher Reese Michaels and first baseman Lakelyn Sweeten being the first to find each other in the chaos.
They bear-hugged, an act that soon turned into a swarm of black jerseys and messy cheeks filled with eyeblack stained by sweat and tears.
Moss cried into a teammate’s shoulder, overcome by what she had just witnessed — and what she had done to force the result.
“The whole time, I’m telling myself, ‘We need one more out,’” Moss said. “For it to come to me made it so much more perfect. I’m just thrilled, and we all wanted this so bad. Now we’re going. It’s just great.”
Once the players quieted down, Sweeten offered one more reminder: “We’re going to State!”
And the squealing and clapping began anew.
It was a far cry from the way things had looked one hour and 15 minutes earlier, when the Lady Devils had plated three early runs in the bottom of the third inning to take the lead over Cosby.
Still, even after that — even against a team that went to State last year, playing on their home field and facing an early deficit — the Lady Eagles weren’t rattled.
Instead, they responded.
Shylee Weeks took a 2-1 pitch deep to left in the top of the fourth, the solo shot making the score 3-1.
Nevaeh Deardorff knocked an RBI groundout to draw the Lady Eagles within one at 3-2, though that was their final score of the inning.
But they were far from done. The gates had been opened, and now, Cosby’s offense was clicking.
“Once one person starts hitting, our whole team gets going,” explained Weeks. “That’s all it takes, is just one.”
In the top of the fifth, that ‘one’ was Moss, who reached on a leadoff single.
Then Kylee Cornwell stepped to the plate and delivered a two-run bomb, giving Cosby its first lead of the day at 4-3.
After Cornwell came Weeks, who proceeded to go back-to-back for a solo shot — her second of the day — and a 5-3 lead.
“The first one, I was trying to hit a home run,” explained Weeks after the win. “The second one, I was trying to get a base hit to get ahead.”
She did that and more, the second ball landing close to the cars in the parking lot beyond left field.
Cosby kept stacking runs that inning, with multiple walks and one more hit bringing another couple of scores for a 7-3 lead going into the bottom half.
In total, the Lady Eagles reeled off six straight runs in one dominant fifth inning, an emphatic response to what Bryant had told them after Harriman’s early lead.
“I told them, ‘You took their haymaker,’” Bryant said. “‘That’s what they had. Now, how are you going to respond?’ And we did respond — loudly.
“They’re resilient. They’ve got heart. They want to win, they want to play. And they want to make their teammates happy.“
That happiness kept flowing through the sixth inning, as Cosby scored three more runs to make the score 10-3.
The Lady Eagles went down quickly in the top of the seventh, and Harriman got one run back in the bottom half.
Even after that, one could already feel the buzz as energy crackled through the Cosby dugout.
Slowly but surely, fans on the Lady Eagles’ side rose as the outs piled up.
One down. Two down.
Finally, on the last ping of the bat Friday night, Moss’ feet began to dance — and then her teammates danced with her.
But even when the celebrations, the hugging, the pictures and words had subsided, Bryant and the Lady Eagles knew one thing: their work is far from over.
“We need four more wins,” summarized Bryant in the huddle.
To reach the final trophy, Cosby will have to navigate talent similar to what it saw early this season — when the Lady Eagles “took their lumps,” as Bryant called it.
But it’s nothing they haven’t seen before, as Weeks and Bryant were quick to point out.
“I think they understand now why we do some of the things we do,” Bryant said. “To play teams that have a lot of talent up and down, because we’re going to go to Murfreesboro and see a lot of that. Because I think we’re pretty talented too.”
“Forget all this,” added Moss, “because it’s a new playing field. Clean slate. We just need to work hard defensively, keep the bats swinging. And we can win this.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.