KINGSPORT — University High’s Andrew Cole knocked down a 3-pointer on Tuesday night, then the Johnson City guard flashed the same number with his hand as he ran back on defense.
He hit another triple on the next possession, this time off an interception, and the Buccaneers made yet another stop before UH’s Brady Weems connected again from deep.
It was an 18-0 run at that point for the Buccaneers, the spurt serving as nightmare fuel for Cosby to spark the beginning of the end for the Eagles’ 2023 season.
Brian Stewart’s team battled back in the second half, but a 30-point deficit at the break proved too much to overcome in a season-ending, 70-46 loss to the Bucs in the Region 1-1A Tournament semifinal game.
“Watching us go through warmups, I felt pretty good,” said Stewart. “But our demeanor seemed very different the moment the ball was tipped. We seemed — I’m not going to say afraid — but it was jitters. We were not aggressive. And in the second half, we were.
“But when you’re down 30, you have to play a near-perfect game, and they’ve got to implode. I’m pretty sure in the minutes that mattered, we outplayed them in the second half. Which really is hard to stomach when you see how you played in the first half and know you set yourself back so far. They seemed to really be inspired to go play before the game, and I’m not sure what happened between that and the tip. But it wasn’t the same group I looked at in the locker room.”
Still, neither is this the same group Stewart saw this summer — figuratively and literally — before his first season at the helm.
Because two games into the season, he still had Hayden Green as his point guard. His offensive fulcrum. His team’s unquestioned leader.
So on Tuesday night, Stewart’s ultimate takeaway was not the loss.
Nor was it the final score, the stats or even the jitters that seemed to change the game before it started.
Instead, his focus was deeper, as he examined the resolve shown by a group that could have folded following Green’s accident, as well as several minor injuries through this season.
Yet here was Cosby (16-15) on Tuesday night — battling to more than triple its win total from last season (five) and finish one game shy of a region championship berth.
“It’s been a tough year,” summarized Stewart. “But I think that (response) is a testament to their desire to be better than they were a year ago, but even more it’s a testament to their genuine love for each other. I couldn’t be more proud of them for the way they have rebounded from tragedy — not just the big one, but the little ones in-between, including going into tonight thinking we went into this game without two starters.”
Still, “the big one” — Green’s accident — was the starting point. The first domino.
And from there, the Eagles fell, only to rise again.
Revamped, sure, but reinvigorated all the same.
“You start out 2-0 and feel like you’re invincible,” summarized Stewart. “Then all it takes is one moment to change everything. And most teams go through what they went through, losing somebody like that and going 0-7 — they would quit. And that 0-7 would turn into a two-win season.
“But these guys came to practice every day and worked. And bought in to what we wanted them to do, what we needed them to do. I’m so unbelievably proud of them, because through it all, they didn’t break.”
Now, after the loss, this core group of seniors will move on to the next chapter.
But they will always cherish this team, this season, and what has occurred in the face of devastation.
“After my wreck, I was scared the season would go the same way it did last year,” admitted Green. “But Coach turned it around. He brought the program back to get us in the district championship and give us a shot, you know?”
“Coming to Cosby, the friendships I’ve made have been unreal,” Green added in recollection. “I couldn’t go to 100 more schools and have the friends I have now. It’s the best thing that’s happened to me, coming here.”
Stewart echoed similar thoughts about his own journey — one that will continue next year with a new team, as well as a new look for an offense with which he will continue to tinker.
“As far as next year goes, we’re going to have some seniors,” Stewart said. “But we’ll have plenty of youth. It ought to be a really exciting group to coach, even though this team was a little bit different. We had to be really multiple on defense and things like that. I think that’s good, but I also know the way I want us to be able to play — fast and frenetic, 94 feet of non-stop get after you.”
“We weren’t able to get there this season,” he added with a tone of regret. “But as we go into next year, knowing better what we’ve got in the stable, I think we’ll be able to do that. We’ve got a shot to win the district championship, compete for one, and then we can definitely be back in this game. And once you get to this semifinal round, you can see the state tournament from here. And that’s ultimately where we want to be. As long as I’m at Cosby, that’s always going to be the goal. To hang banners and get to the ‘Boro.”
That statement, though — thinking of what could have been, especially given this team’s arduous path and the resilience shown through it — brought Stewart back from a glimpse into next season.
Back to a hallway inside West Ridge High School, with the beats of another game occurring in the next room — and his sullen seniors heading into the night, their time in Cosby uniforms having been brought to a sudden, harsh and bitter end.
“I’m disappointed because I love this group of seniors so much,” Stewart lamented, “and I really wanted to do that with them this year.
“Seeing everything they went through, I would have loved for us to end up in Murfreesboro. They deserved that. But life’s not fair. And you don’t always get what you deserve.”
