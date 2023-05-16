COSBY — On Monday night, Cosby secured its first region championship and sectional berths since 2019.
The feat was certainly sweet for everyone involved, as the Lady Eagles knocked in eight runs through their final two innings at the plate.
Still, as good as that win felt, it might have been even better for the Hicks sisters, Ella and Olivia.
Ella, a 15-year-old freshman for Cosby, has emerged as a core piece of the Lady Eagles’ lineup after what her sister called a “rocky start.”
And Olivia has been there for every bump, with the 18-year-old coming back to coach younger teammates and her own sibling after playing for four seasons.
There are plenty of softball parallels between the sisters, as each sibling came into her own during her ninth-grade year.
Ella also roams across right field, the same position her sister played during her own ninth-grade year.
Moreover, the younger Hicks wears the number 4 — a combination of the elder sister’s digits, 22, though that may not have been intentional since Ella has worn the same digit in basketball.
But the greatest full-circle moment will occur this Wednesday when Cosby takes the field against North Greene with a Region 1-A title and home sectional game on the line.
The last time Cosby reached this point, Olivia Hicks was in the midst of her own freshman season.
And she can remember what it was like as a young player on a team filled with talent.
“It’s absolutely crazy,” said Olivia. “Thinking about my freshman year, where I was at and kind of in the same situation with her. I needed to get my head on, and by the region championship and sub-state, I did.”
“That is neat,” added Cosby coach Mike Bryant, who has coached both Hicks girls and even their dad at one point. “I really hadn’t thought anything about it until you mentioned it.“
Cosby ultimately lost that 2019 sectional game, by the way, a 10-0 shutout against Sale Creek that appears to still stick with the elder Hicks.
But the Lady Eagles have a chance to avenge that loss on Wednesday — and to do so with sisters who have grown up together through softball.
“I love watching (Ella) play,” said Olivia, “and I know she liked coming to watch me play too.”
“I was at every game,” added Ella of her growth through her sister’s career.
Any specific duties for Ella at those games?
“I just remember cheering (Olivia) on,” she said. “And videoing for her.”
Olivia recalled an even younger Ella, dating back to when the 15-year-old was a toddler.
“She was always out there, ‘Livvy, hit the ball! Livvy hit the ball!’” said Olivia with a chuckle.
They have since taken that phrase literally, getting together in the batting cage at their house to work when not practicing at school.
“She’s helped me with my batting a lot,” explained Ella. “What to do, where to stand in the box.”
The relationship formed in the batter’s box and off the field helped pave the way for Olivia to come back and coach this season — something she approached Bryant about shortly after last season ended.
“Pretty much as soon as the season ended, I knew I wanted to come back in some way,” said Olivia. ““I knew (Ella) would need someone there for her, and I wanted to be part of the program again too.
“So I asked if there was a way I could come back as an assistant coach, and (Bryant) said of course.”
The only issue? Olivia didn’t run the idea by her younger sister first.
“She just kind of told me,” said Ella. “I was a little nervous because we fight a lot, but it’s a sisterly thing. It’s not bad. I’m happy to be in the dugout with her by my side.”
“It’s great,” added Olivia. “I knew I wanted to come back, but it’s even better that I get to coach her.
“I remember her hitting her first home run, and I just got up and started jumping. It’s so exciting to watch her grow with each game.”
This doesn’t mean the two don’t fight, as any siblings would.
The pros outweigh any lighthearted cons, though, especially considering the advice Olivia has given her sister at the plate.
“Sometimes she can give it back to me,” said Olivia, “but she definitely listens. And I think she takes things better from me than anybody else.”
Now, the Lady Eagles are one game from sectionals — the same point where Olivia’s freshman season ended five seasons ago.
And this time, the elder sister wants to see Ella and this team go further than she ever did.
“We didn’t play to the point we could have in sub-state, but I know they will,” said Olivia. “And I know (Ella) will help lead them there.”
