Cosby 1

Cosby boys basketball coach Brain Stewart looks on during his team’s district tournament semifinal win over Washburn on Friday night in Washburn.

WASHBURN — Jayston Fine picked himself up off the floor with a grimace on Friday, walking to the sideline while holding his right wrist.

Fine, Cosby’s go-to scorer and rebounder, had gone up for a layup in the Eagles’ district tournament semifinal matchup against Washburn.

Trending Recipe Videos



Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.