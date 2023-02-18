WASHBURN — Jayston Fine picked himself up off the floor with a grimace on Friday, walking to the sideline while holding his right wrist.
Fine, Cosby’s go-to scorer and rebounder, had gone up for a layup in the Eagles’ district tournament semifinal matchup against Washburn.
He came down hard on his hand after being fouled.
As Fine walked, his head coach, Brian Stewart, let officials know his thoughts on the matter — I.e., that he thought Fine’s defender had taken the Cosby senior’s legs out from under him.
Each team received technical shots after the issue, and Cosby’s 25-9 lead transformed to 27-11.
Fine remained on the bench the rest of the game, ice on his hand and his wrist taped up.
Cosby, undeterred by what could have ballooned into a larger issue, was able to handle matters with ease.
Cruz Coggins led the way with a career-high 17 points in a 67-41 win that pushes the Eagles into Tuesday’s district tournament title game against Jellico.
The Eagles also received several other contributions, and the energy became buoyant late in the fourth quarter.
Finally, by game’s end, Coggins’ continued emergence and Cosby’s impending rematch with the Blue Devils took more of the focus than Fine’s apparent injury.
“He’s going to be fine,” said Stewart. “A little dinged up, but the trainer looked at him and feels good about where he’s at.”
Fine doubled down, insisting that yes — he will be playing in Tuesday’s tilt.
He will be essential in the next go-round, too, just as he was during the last one when he sent the game to double-overtime on what was practically a no-look three-pointer.
The same importance stands for Paxton Coggins, Slate Shropshire and Peyton Raines, who notched eight points each on Friday.
And so it does for the Eagles’ point guard, who added six assists to go with his 17 points.
“Cruz likes it here,” quipped Stewart. “He shoots it well. I think he had 15 or 16 the last time we were here, so his confidence is building. I don’t see him as a freshman any more — I don’t think anybody does.
“He’s hunting his shot, and he shot it well. But he got other guys too, found his brother for a nice couple looks, and hit guys in the middle against the zone. Made a lot of the right plays in general.”
Cosby will look for that across the floor Tuesday, as it goes for the best two of three against the Blue Devils — who beat the Eagles on The Hill after Cosby won in Jellico.
The only difference this time? A district tournament title plaque is on the line, and a neutral floor should make the stakes that much more intriguing.
Moreover, Stewart’s team — which won five games a year ago and tripled that result on Friday when it reached the 15-win mark — is far from done no matter how things go Tuesday.
But the Eagles are certainly yearning for some hardware.
“Obviously we do things different at Cosby,” Stewart summarized. “The expectation is high. We’re at 15 wins now, three times what they had last year. We’re in the championship game. But I don’t think anyone is looking at the situation and feeling satisfied.”
“We’re looking at it as an opportunity to not only capture a championship but to set ourselves on a positive course in the next round,” he added. “If we leave out Tuesday night with anything other than a championship trophy, we will all be disappointed.”
To receive the trophy, though, Cosby must go through a Jellico team that is physical to the very end — just as it was against Hancock County in the other semifinal game on Friday.
“I expect it will be a very intense game,” summarized Stewart. “Both teams, really good. We both like to play fast and are really aggressive. It ought to be a really interesting contest for sure.”
